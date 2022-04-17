Ukrainian forces appear to reject Russia's ultimatum to surrender in Mariupol

A Sunday morning deadline for Ukrainian forces to surrender in the besieged city of Mariupol has passed without any indication that Ukraine has given in to the Russian ultimatum. Meanwhile, Russia is launching artillery and missile strikes against cities and civilians in Ukraine's east and south.





Russian forces renewed missile strikes on Kyiv and intensified shelling of Kharkiv, in an apparent strategy to hobble Ukraine's defenses ahead of an expected full-scale assault in the east.

Pope Francis made an anguished Easter Sunday plea for peace in the war in Ukraine.

The deputy governor of Kharkiv told NPR he expects the region around Izyum in eastern Ukraine to be the Russians' next primary target and that there will be heavy fighting.

