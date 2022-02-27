LIVE UPDATES
Russia invades Ukraine live updates for Sunday, Feb. 27
Governments, private businesses and global organizations took more measures to protest Russia's actions against Ukraine. The European Union is sending military aid to the besieged nation, and a British energy giant is cutting ties to a Russian oil company.
More of the weekend's developments:
- The U.S. urges its citizens to immediately leave Russia
- There will be an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly
- Photos: Civilians in Ukraine are fighting for their country
Follow the latest news on the invasion below.