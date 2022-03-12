LIVE UPDATES
Russia invades Ukraine live updates: Ukraine says Russia is trying to bring in Belarus
Ukraine has accused of Russia of staging airstrikes in Belarus to get its ally to join the conflict. Meanwhile, shelling hit a mosque sheltering more than 80 people in the port city of Mariupol, the Ukrainian government said.
More of the context and updates:
- The U.S. is moving to revoke Russia's permanent normal trade relations status, as it has done with Cuba and North Korea.
- Russian troops abducted Mayor Ivan Fedorov of Melitopol in southern Ukraine.
- Video analysis reveals that Russia's attack on a Ukrainian nuclear plant veered near disaster.
Follow the latest developments: