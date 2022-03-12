LIVE UPDATES
Russia invades Ukraine live updates: Russian forces allegedly shelled a shelter in Mariupol
Shelling hit a mosque sheltering more than 80 people in the port city of Mariupol, the Ukrainian government said. The Associated Press reports children were at the mosque. There was no immediate word of casualties.
More of the context and updates:
- The U.S. is moving to revoke Russia's permanent normal trade relations status, as it has done with Cuba and North Korea.
- Russian troops abducted Mayor Ivan Fedorov of Melitopol in southern Ukraine.
- Video analysis reveals that Russia's attack on a Ukrainian nuclear plant veered near disaster.
Follow the latest developments: