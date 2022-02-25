LIVE UPDATES
Russia invades Ukraine live updates: Russian advance on Ukraine's capital appears slower than the Kremlin expected
A senior U.S. defense official says the Russian advance is slower than the Kremlin anticipated, as Russian forces advance toward the capital city of Kyiv. Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Ukraine’s military to end its resistance and cooperate with Russia’s military, asking Ukraine’s military to seize power from what he called “terrorists” and “Nazis” running the government in Kyiv.
