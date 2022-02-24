LIVE UPDATES
Russia invades Ukraine live updates: Biden announces new sanctions
President Biden has announced new sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine’s president says that there is heavy fighting near the nuclear power plant in Chernobyl and that Russian forces are “trying to seize” it.
A senior U.S. defense official tells NPR that the Russian assault is in the “initial phase” of a “large-scale invasion.” And that it appears Ukrainian forces are fighting back.
Follow live updates below.