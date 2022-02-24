LIVE UPDATES

Russia invades Ukraine live updates: Biden announces new sanctions

President Biden addresses the nation about the invasion of Ukraine.
Drew Angerer
/
Getty Images
President Biden delivers remarks about Russia's military invasion of neighboring Ukraine in the East Room of the White House on Thursday.

President Biden has announced new sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s president says that there is heavy fighting near the nuclear power plant in Chernobyl and that Russian forces are “trying to seize” it.

A senior U.S. defense official tells NPR that the Russian assault is in the “initial phase” of a “large-scale invasion.” And that it appears Ukrainian forces are fighting back.

