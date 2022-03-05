LIVE UPDATES
Russia invades Ukraine live updates: Zelenskyy asks the U.S. to block Russian products like oil and gas
More than 280 U.S. lawmakers joined a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which he asked for a ban on buying Russian goods as well as more defense aid for Ukraine. A cease-fire to provide safe evacuation routes fell apart hours after it was issued.
A look at the bigger picture:
- Russian forces captured a Ukrainian nuclear power plant — the largest in Europe.
- The sanctions are having an effect on daily life in Russia.
- There are humanitarian ramifications from how some wars get covered — and others don't.
Follow the latest news on the invasion below.