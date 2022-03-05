LIVE UPDATES

Russia invades Ukraine live updates: Zelenskyy asks the U.S. to block Russian products like oil and gas

A woman holds a sign reading "We are stronger than he thinks" during Saturday's demonstration in Vienna against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Alex Halada
/
AFP via Getty Images
Alex Halada
/
AFP via Getty Images
A woman holds a sign reading "We are stronger than he thinks" during Saturday's demonstration in Vienna against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

More than 280 U.S. lawmakers joined a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which he asked for a ban on buying Russian goods as well as more defense aid for Ukraine. A cease-fire to provide safe evacuation routes fell apart hours after it was issued.

A look at the bigger picture:

