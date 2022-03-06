LIVE UPDATES
Russia invades Ukraine live updates: Another cease-fire fails
Sunday's cease-fire in Mariupol was broken and evacuation plans have been halted after Russian forces opened fire, according to the national guard of Ukraine. It was the second day in a row a cease-fire to allow the evacuation of civilians from the port city has failed.
A look at more of the recent developments:
- Food security experts say the war will exacerbate severe malnutrition and starvation around the world.
- Americans should leave Russia immediately, the State Department said.
- Airbnb reservations are helping get money to Ukrainians.
