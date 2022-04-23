LIVE UPDATES
War in Ukraine: Russian forces hammer Mariupol
Russia struck a steel plant in the devastated port city, Ukrainian officials said. The Kremlin has claimed its military has captured Mariupol, but resistance efforts continue. Meanwhile, the AP reports a second mass grave has been found near the city.
Here's more context to understand Ukraine and the impact of the invasion:
