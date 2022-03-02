Russia invades Ukraine live updates: The U.N. votes overwhelmingly to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine

More Russian missile strikes and shells are hitting Ukrainian cities, with tremendous damage reported. Twenty-one people have been killed in Kharkiv as a result of what appeared to be a Russian rocket attack. Russia claims it has taken over the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, but Ukrainian officials sharply dispute this. They say they fear Russia is targeting Ukrainian civilians.

Here's what we're following today:

United Nations vote: In an emergency session, the General Assembly voted 141-5 to condemn Russia and demand that it end its war in Ukraine.

Ukraine accuses Russia of terror: The Kremlin is relying on “the criminal tactics of long-range shelling of peaceful cities,” Ukraine's defense minister said.

Russia shuts down media critics: Authorities have blocked two leading Russian media outlets over their critical coverage of the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainians risk everything to go home: While hundreds of thousands have fled the country, many are crossing back to join the fight.

