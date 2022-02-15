Russia says it will pull some troops back from Ukraine's border as diplomatic talks continue

Good morning,

Russia-Ukraine standoff: In an apparent shift in tone, Russian officials say talks with the U.S. and NATO allies are "far from exhausted" as Germany's chancellor visits Moscow to underline his country's support for Ukraine.

Ottawa truck protests: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers to end the anti-vaccine protests in Ottawa.

Olympic doping: U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson called out the decision to allow Russian skater Kamila Valieva to compete at the Olympics despite her positive drug test. Richardson was denied a chance to compete in last summer's Olympics when she tested positive for THC, the intoxicant in marijuana.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, The Mazars accounting firm says it can no longer stand behind a decade’s worth of financial statements that it prepared and signed for former President Donald Trump and his family business.

