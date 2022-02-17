The U.S. accuses Russia of quietly increasing troops at Ukraine's border

Good morning,

We're following these top stories today:

Tension at Ukraine's border: Russia says it's withdrawing some of its troops, but the U.S. and NATO officials say that claim is false. The Biden administration says Russia has increased its troop presence at Ukraine's border by as many as 7,000.

Florida abortion bill: The state house approved a measure banning abortions after 15 weeks. Similar bills were also passed this week by West Virginia’s House and Arizona’s Senate — all inspired by a Mississippi abortion law now before the Supreme Court.

The U.S. is defeated in women's Olympic hockey: Canada triumphed over its longtime rival — and the defending Olympic champion — to win its fifth gold medal in the sport.

🎧 Also, on Up First, our daily podcast, the Department of Justice is suing Missouri over its controversial firearm law.

— The Morning Edition live blog team

(Carol Ritchie, Rachel Treisman, Nell Clark and Chris Hopkins)

