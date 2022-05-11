War in Ukraine live updates: U.S. nears passage of billions more in aid; why Russia's air force has been humbled

The House has approved another wave of significant funding to aid Ukraine. Lawmakers say the $40 billion will help meet ongoing needs as the country continues to battle Russian attacks. Both the Senate and President Biden are expected to approve it quickly.

Here's what we're following:

Despite its massive air force, Russia hasn't been able to control the skies over Ukraine. That defies military experts' earlier predictions that Russia's far larger and more modern fleet would dominate that of its neighbor, and strengthens Ukraine's supply lines and combat on the ground.

Ukrainian musicians have reached the finals of this year's Eurovision contest. Rap-folk band Kalush Orchestra is favored by bookmakers to win the competition on Saturday.

Ukraine’s natural gas pipeline operator has halted Russian shipments through an important hub in the country’s east, a move which could disrupt supplies to the rest of Europe.