Russia invades Ukraine live updates: Russia steps up its assault on Kharkiv and Kyiv

Russian forces stepped up their assault on government and residential buildings in major Ukrainian cities today. A huge convoy of Russian tanks, trucks and artillery appears to be heading toward Ukraine's capital, and in Kharkiv, Russian forces shelled a government building as well as residential areas. The stepped-up attacks are a sign of the Kremlin's frustration with its lack of progress on the ground and its willingness to risk greater civilian casualties in pursuit of victory, some analysts say.

Here's what we're following today:

Fighting intensifies: Russia is shelling Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, as a huge convoy approaches Kyiv. Dramatic satellite images show the growing threat their forces pose to Ukrainian civilians.

The toll in Ukraine: The UN Human Rights Commission updated its casualties tally today: 136 civilians have been killed — including 13 children — and 400 civilians injured. The agency warns that the death toll is “is likely to be much higher” as it receives more reports.

On the streets of Kyiv: A reporter says finding groceries is a challenge, but she sees no panic-buying. "People are doing their best to stay calm."

