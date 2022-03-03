Russia invades Ukraine live updates: Russia appears to control a key port city; 1 million have fled Ukraine

Russia claimed overnight that the port city of Kherson fell to its control: A spokesperson told NPR that the Ukrainian flag still flew over city hall, but a Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson told the Associated Press that the city was under "complete control" of Russian forces. It would be the first city Russia has seized since it invaded Ukraine more than a week ago.

Here's what we're following today:

Russia may control Kherson as its military convoy stalls: The huge line of military vehicles some 20 miles north of Kyiv has not moved for three days.

What it's like inside Kherson: A resident tells NPR the city woke to loud explosions, and she sees Russian troops and snipers everywhere. “They’re throughout the city,” she says. “I really miss my life when they weren’t here. I want back those days.”

One million refugees: The number fleeing across the Ukrainian border has reached a grim milestone, according to the U.N. About half are in Poland, with Hungary, Moldova and Slovakia being the other top destinations.

