Germany halts Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline after Russia sends troops into eastern Ukraine

Good morning, and happy 2-2-22 Twosday!

We're following these top stories today:

Nord Stream 2: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the pipeline "cannot go online" with Russian troops in eastern Ukraine and that Germany is assessing other ways to secure its energy needs. The U.S. has said that Europe would be too dependent on Russia for its energy needs should the project come to fruition.

China's awkward Ukraine position: China and Russia have drawn closer together, developing an unusually close partnership despite a history of military and political conflict. But Russia is ignoring China's appeals for a diplomatic resolution in Ukraine.

Soccer equal pay settlement: The U.S. Women's National Soccer team has settled its class action equal pay lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation for $24 million. The 28 players sued the federation in March 2019, alleging that female players were consistently paid less than their male counterparts despite superior performance on the field.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, Donald Trump's new social media app encountered technical glitches shortly after launching.

— The Morning Edition live blog team

(Carol Ritchie, Rachel Treisman, Nell Clark and Chris Hopkins)