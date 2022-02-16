LIVE UPDATES
Ukrainians go about their everyday lives on the day the U.S. warned Russia could invade
Good morning,
We're following these top stories today:
A surreal calm in Kyiv: To Ukrainians, today is just another day in a long-running dispute with Russia — but NATO is still not convinced by Russia's claims it has pulled back troops.
What the Sandy Hook settlement means for gun marketing: Sandy Hook parents say documents released in the Remington settlement show the gun-maker marketed specifically to insecure young men.
A dramatic end for U.S. men's hockey: The team was knocked out of the Olympics by Slovakia in a nail-biting penalty shootout.
🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, new numbers illustrate the pandemic's emotional toll on young people.
— The Morning Edition live blog team
(Carol Ritchie, Rachel Treisman, Nell Clark and Maureen Pao)