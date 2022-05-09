Russia celebrates the end of World War II as Putin justifies starting a war in Ukraine

Orange and black ribbons are draped across Russia to celebrate Victory Day, which marks the end of World War II. Russian President Vladimir Putin used the opportunity to justify the invasion of Ukraine in a speech from Moscow's Red Square, repeating a series of false claims.

Here's what we're following:

U.S. diplomats are back in Kyiv following Ukraine's successful defense of the capital. U.S. officials have returned to the city for the first time since evacuating ahead of the Russian invasion; the embassy there is expected to reopen soon.

The first ladies of Ukraine and the United States held a surprise meeting. Jill Biden's visit was the first time a U.S. first lady has traveled solo to a combat zone since 2015. Olena Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, had been in hiding along with their children since the beginning of the war.

Their lives have been disrupted by war, but they're still pursuing their science dreams. Ukrainian students Sofiia Smovzh, Serhii Kolomiichuk and Dmytriy Omelyanov, all 17 years old, are finalists in this week's International Science and Engineering Fair.