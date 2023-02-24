Live Updates: If Americans turn against support for Ukraine, they will lose NATO, Zelenskyy says
This page is no longer being updated. For the latest developments, head to NPR.org, check out the NPR app or tune in to your local NPR member station.
On the first anniversary of Russia's invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took questions from a global press corps to appeal for support from around the world.
Here's what we're following:
- Ukrainians are lining up at the Kyiv post office to get their hands on postage stamps depicting a Banksy mural. It's not the first wartime stamp to cause a frenzy.
- A year ago, Ari Shapiro and Leila Fadel reported on the journey of premature newborn twins rescued from Kyiv. They're celebrating their first birthday in Chicago.
- Speaking at a U.N. Security Council meeting, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for peace on "just" terms.