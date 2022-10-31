Live: Ukrainians are left without power, water after a barrage of Russian strikes
A massive barrage of Russian strikes Monday morning hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities, leaving residents without water and power supplies. The strikes appear to be retaliation for what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea Fleet over the weekend. Russia suspended a Ukraine grain export deal last week that has helped keep world food prices down.
Here's what we're following:
- The Russian strikes could cause a humanitarian disaster, officials with the U.N. and others are warning.
- Ukrainian forces say they were able to intercept most of the Russian missiles.
- Residents feel a sense of deja vu as they return to subway stations for shelter.