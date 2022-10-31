Live: Ukrainians are left without power, water after a barrage of Russian strikes

Published October 31, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT
Black smoke rises behind a city of skyscrapers.
Stringer
/
Reuters
A Ukrainian soldier inspects a Russian tank in that was damaged in recent fighting near the recently retaken village of Kamianka, Kharkiv region of Ukraine on Sunday.

A massive barrage of Russian strikes Monday morning hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities, leaving residents without water and power supplies. The strikes appear to be retaliation for what Moscow alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea Fleet over the weekend. Russia suspended a Ukraine grain export deal last week that has helped keep world food prices down.

Here's what we're following: