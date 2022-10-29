LIVE: At least 149 people dead after a Halloween crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea

Halloween festivities in Seoul, South Korea, became a nightmare after a stampede broke out in the capital city's Itaewon district. Here's what we know so far:



At least 149 people were killed and 76 others injured, according to the Seoul fire department

An estimated 100,000 people had been gathered in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district for Halloween festivities

More than 1,700 response personnel from across the country were deployed, including about 520 firefighters, 1,100 police officers and 70 government workers.

It's still unclear what led the crowd to surge. Follow our live updates below.