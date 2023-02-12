LIVE updates: Kansas City Chiefs win the 2023 Super Bowl

This page is no longer being updated. For the latest developments, head to NPR.org, check out the NPR app or tune in to your local NPR member station.

———

The Kansas City Chiefs have claimed Super Bowl 57 victory, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 with just seconds left on the clock.

Here's what we're following:



KCUR in Kansas City and WHYY in Philadelphia helped make our coverage of Super Bowl LVII possible. You can support local journalism like this by donating to Kansas City's NPR station KCUR; Philadelphia's member station WHYY, and the NPR Network.

