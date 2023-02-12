LIVE updates: Kansas City Chiefs win the 2023 Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs have claimed Super Bowl 57 victory, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 with just seconds left on the clock.
Here's what we're following:
- The Chiefs didn't lead the entire game until the 4th quarter, and then continued to dominate.
- Rihanna performed a solo medley of 12 top hits during her 13-minute halftime homecoming. The internet was delighted (and so were prop bet bookies).
- Looking for the game highlights? Head here.
