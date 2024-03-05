Super Tuesday 2024: Millions go to the polls on the primary day with the highest stakes

Jeff Kowalsky / AFP via Getty Images Super Tuesday results alone aren't enough to win anyone the nomination, but could certainly help candidates get close.

The first candidate to win 1,215 delegates will win the Republican presidential nomination. Former President Donald Trump now leads former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley 273 to 43.

A total of 874 votes — representing 36% of the total — are available between all states that vote on Super Tuesday.

The states mostly allocate their delegates in a winner-take-all approach if a candidate gets more than 50% of the votes — meaning that if one candidate sweeps most of the states, they gain a nearly insurmountable lead.

"And that was part of the intent of the creation of Super Tuesday — to establish a day that is a pseudo national primary to try and get the primary over with and have the party start to unite around one candidate," NPR's Domenico Montanaro explains.

The delegate process is more of a formality on the Democratic side, since President Biden is running as an incumbent. He has 206 of the 1,968 delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination.

Mathematically, nobody can earn enough votes — and thereby, delegates — to officially become the presumptive nominee by the end of Super Tuesday.

The Associated Press says the soonest that could happen is March 12 for Trump and March 19 for Biden. Republicans will have awarded more than 70% of their delegates by the end of March — just as Trump's criminal trials are getting underway.

In the meantime, stay up to date with NPR's delegate tracker.