LIVE UPDATES
Super Tuesday 2024: Millions go to the polls on the primary day with the highest stakes
Today is Super Tuesday, the biggest day nationwide for primary elections and caucuses before Election Day itself. Voters in 16 states and one territory — American Samoa — will make their presidential preferences known. For decades, the results of Super Tuesday have determined the ultimate nominees.
NPR will bring you the latest news and analysis on air and online, including at this live blog, so make sure you check back for updates. Here's what we're following so far today:
- President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are the clear front-runners in their parties. Super Tuesday is a big test for Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor who won her first primary over the weekend and has vowed to stay in the race for as long as she's competitive.
- More than a third of delegates are up for grabs in a single day. Here's how many the leading candidates have so far — and how many more they need to win their party's nomination.
- Voting is taking place across multiple states and time zones today. Polls close throughout the night, though full results could take days or even weeks.
- Voters are also weighing in on House, Senate and gubernatorial candidates. Here are some of the biggest down-ballot races.
Delegates 101: How many each candidate currently has — and needs to win
The first candidate to win 1,215 delegates will win the Republican presidential nomination. Former President Donald Trump now leads former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley 273 to 43.
A total of 874 votes — representing 36% of the total — are available between all states that vote on Super Tuesday.
The states mostly allocate their delegates in a winner-take-all approach if a candidate gets more than 50% of the votes — meaning that if one candidate sweeps most of the states, they gain a nearly insurmountable lead.
"And that was part of the intent of the creation of Super Tuesday — to establish a day that is a pseudo national primary to try and get the primary over with and have the party start to unite around one candidate," NPR's Domenico Montanaro explains.
The delegate process is more of a formality on the Democratic side, since President Biden is running as an incumbent. He has 206 of the 1,968 delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination.
Mathematically, nobody can earn enough votes — and thereby, delegates — to officially become the presumptive nominee by the end of Super Tuesday.
The Associated Press says the soonest that could happen is March 12 for Trump and March 19 for Biden. Republicans will have awarded more than 70% of their delegates by the end of March — just as Trump's criminal trials are getting underway.
In the meantime, stay up to date with NPR's delegate tracker.
These states are voting today
Voting ends tonight in 16 states and one U.S. territory. Here's the complete list:
1. Alabama
2. Alaska
3. Arkansas
4. California
5. Colorado
6. Iowa
7. Maine
8. Massachusetts
9. Minnesota
10. North Carolina
11. Oklahoma
12. Tennessee
13. Texas
14. Utah
15. Vermont
16. Virginia
17. American Samoa
Historically, how much has Super Tuesday mattered? A lot
The first GOP presidential primary to have a real, front-loaded Super Tuesday with lots of states voting fairly early in the process was in 1988.
Since then, every Republican candidate who has won Super Tuesday has gone on to be the nominee.
Take a look at Super Tuesday results from past open presidential primaries — the eventual nominee's name is bolded, and the numbers represent the number of states won:
1988: H.W Bush 16, Robertson 1
1996: Dole 9-0
2000: W. Bush 9, McCain 4
2008: McCain 9, Romney 7, Huckabee 5
2012: Romney 6, Santorum 3, Gingrich 1
2016: Trump 7, Cruz 3, Rubio 1
On the Democratic side, remember that Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders entered Super Tuesday as the front-runner in 2020, and Biden — riding a surge of momentum after winning South Carolina — won a majority of states to make it a two-person race.
Why Trump has the advantage going into Super Tuesday
Donald Trump has done exceedingly well in this primary with core Republicans, and that gives him a huge advantage today. Only a few of the states voting today have historically had high percentages of independents who participated, according to past exit polls.
Of the nine states that had exit polls conducted in 2016, just two had electorates with less than 60% who identified as Republicans – Vermont and Massachusetts. But they account for just 57 delegates of the 874 up for grabs today. Even if you give Haley California, Colorado and Maine – states that didn’t have exit polls in 2016 but have high moderate populations – it would still be far from enough, just 283 delegates.
And even giving Haley those is a stretch. Consider: only 50% of New Hampshire primary voters this year identified as Republicans – and Haley still lost by 11 points.
So surprise, surprise, you have to win over Republicans to win the Republican nomination.
Here's what time polls across the country will close
Today's primaries are scattered across multiple states and time zones, so poll closing times are especially varied.
Here's a breakdown of the numbers of delegates at stake and poll closure times, all in Eastern Time:
7 p.m.: Vermont (17), Virginia (48)
7:30 p.m.: North Carolina (74)
8 p.m.: Alabama (50), Maine (20), Massachusetts (40), Oklahoma (43), Tennessee (58)
8:30 p.m.: Arkansas (40)
9 p.m.: Colorado (37), Minnesota (39), Texas (161)* (*First results reported at 8 p.m. ET)
11 p.m. ET: California (169), Utah (40)
So when will we know the results? The Associated Press has called recent primary contests within minutes of polls closing, but it could take longer this time around.
The AP says it will declare winners on Super Tuesday "only when it's determined there is no scenario that would allow the trailing candidates to close the gap."
It explains that in noncompetitive contests, the AP may be able to determine winners relatively quickly based on factors like the size of the lead in initial returns, the type of contest and who is eligible to participate, and the state's voting history.
"Once the polls have closed, if initial vote results received from key locations throughout the state confirm that the frontrunner or expected winner is indeed ahead by an overwhelming margin, the AP may declare a winner in that contest," it adds.
House, Senate and gubernatorial candidates are also on the ballot
While most eyes will be on the presidential race, particularly for the Republicans, voters will also be making decisions on their final slate of candidates in Senate, House and governors races that can determine political control of Congress and states for the next two to four years.
Here are some of them:
California voters will get their say on the Democratic nominee for the Senate seat long held by the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, now occupied by Sen. Laphonza Butler. Because it is a solidly blue seat, the primary will likely signal the front-runner for the election in November, though it may take several days to determine the winner due to mail-in vote counts.
North Carolina votes in a high-stakes gubernatorial race. The state legislature is currently controlled by Republicans, and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has reached his term limit — leaving an open seat.
Texas will pick the Democratic challenger to Sen. Ted Cruz, who is seeking a third term. Nine Democratic candidates are looking to be Cruz's opponent in the fall.
Alabama will be voting under a new congressional map that opened a new district in the state's southwest corner. Last fall, a federal court decided on Alabama's new congressional map, which is likely to result in a Democratic member of the U.S. House.
Welcome to Super Tuesday!
More states vote and more delegates are up for grabs on Super Tuesday than any single day of the primary season.
This year, voters in 16 states are heading to the polls or wrapping up voting: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. (Voting in the Iowa Democrats’ mail-in caucus also ends today.)
The main event is on the Republican side — 874 delegates are at stake, more than a third of the total. States are mostly winner-take-all, meaning Donald Trump could take a sizable lead and be well on his way to recapturing the GOP nomination.
Today is Nikki Haley’s last chance to claim enough delegates for the nomination. If she doesn’t win a majority of states, she will fall further behind — and no candidate has become the Republican nominee without winning Super Tuesday since it became a thing on the GOP side in 1988.