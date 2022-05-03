The Supreme Court on abortion: The Supreme Court says the leaked draft is real; Chief Justice Roberts orders an investigation

Chief Justice John Roberts is confirming the authenticity of the draft opinion published by Politico, though he notes it doesn’t represent the court’s final position. As written, the ruling would overturn Roe v. Wade and upend the country's abortion laws.

Here's what we're following:

States across the country already have signaled their intention to restrict or ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is struck down. Some 40 million women of reproductive age live in those states, and advocates for reproductive rights say ending Roe could have seismic consequences for the country.

The news that the Supreme Court may be poised to strike down Roe. v. Wade spurred protests outside the court last night and abortion-rights activists are being urged to march in cities across the country later today.

The apparent leaking of a Supreme Court draft opinion is unprecedented in modern court history, but the high court has seen some lesser leaks in the past — including in the 1972 Roe v. Wade case.