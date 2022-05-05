Roe v. Wade live updates: Ending Roe could lead to reduced access around the world, rights groups warn

With the U.S. poised to upend the nearly half-century-long constitutional protection for abortions, advocates warn that repressive governments across the globe could use the move to justify future crackdowns on their citizens.

Here's what we're following:

Georgia has primary elections coming up on May 24, and the reverberations of the draft Supreme Court ruling are already apparent. Democrats are trying to use the potential reversal of Roe v. Wade to energize voters, while Republican candidates for governor all say they'll pursue a full ban on abortion.

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo took a break from her concert last night to speak out about protecting the right to legal abortion. “Because we’re in D.C., I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to say how heartbroken I am over the Supreme Court’s potential decision,” Rodrigo said.

One reason such a ruling would have a big, immediate impact: trigger bans. "A trigger ban is an abortion ban in waiting, essentially," says an analyst with an abortion-rights group. If Roe is overturned, such laws would ban nearly all abortions in 13 states within a month.