Live Updates: Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions

Mark Ralston / AFP via Getty Images People walk through the UCLA campus in Westwood, California in 2020.

In 1996, long before this latest Supreme Court challenge, voters in California passed a ballot proposition banning race and gender as factors in state university admissions (as well as hiring and contracting).

What impact has that change in admissions practices had, on both colleges and historically underrepresented communities?

Zachary Bleemer, an incoming assistant professor of economics at Princeton University, has been studying California's quarter-century experiment — and tells Morning Edition it offers takeaways that will resonate beyond state lines.

"I think we can get a pretty good sense of the long-run ramifications of affirmative action bans by seeing what happened in California when that ban was implemented in 1998," he says.

Bleemer says UC Berkeley and UCLA, the state's most selective public universities, saw declines in Black and Hispanic enrollment of about 40% in the year after the ban took effect.

There was no such change in Black and Hispanic enrollment at less selective state schools, he said, because some students lost access to them while others — who couldn't get into the more selective schools — matriculated.

"So you saw pretty big changes at the most selective universities but no net changes in the middle and, if anything, small increases in Black and Hispanic enrollment at the least selective public universities in the state," Bleemer explained.

He's also looked at long-term economic outcomes of the affirmative action ban.

"When you compare Black and Hispanic and Native American Californians who turned 18 in 1998, one year too late for them to take advantage of the University of California's prior affirmative action policies, you see that they enroll at less selective universities because affirmative action was unavailable," he says. "And that has long-run ramifications for those students."

Those students were less likely to earn graduate degrees — some lower-testing students were less likely to earn undergraduate degrees at all — or degrees in more lucrative STEM fields.

"And if you follow them into the labor market, for the subsequent 15 or 20 years, they're earning about 5% lower wages than they would have earned if they'd had access to more selective universities under affirmative action," he says.

However, Bleemer notes, there was no commensurate gain in long-run outcomes for the white and Asian students who ended up at those more prestigious universities instead.

"It seems like these very selective public universities in California just provided greater value to relatively disadvantaged Black and Hispanic students who came from lower-income neighborhoods, had poorer job networks, relatively less access to otherwise successful peers, and who were thus able to better take advantage of the resources provided by these super selective universities than the white and Asian students who took their places," he said.

Listen to the full interview.