LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: The Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
In a 6-3 vote along ideological lines, the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a strict Mississippi abortion law. It also overturned Roe v. Wade, the 50-year-old case that was the basis for legal abortion across the United States.
These are some of the stories we're following:
- The majority opinion: The Roe decision was “egregiously wrong and on a collision course with the Constitution from the day it was decided,” the court stated in a syllabus included with its lengthy decision.
- Scathing dissent: "After today, young women will come of age with fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers had," wrote Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.
- What happens next: Widespread bans on abortion in the United States likely will have far-reaching effects.