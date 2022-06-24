LIVE UPDATES

Live updates: The Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Abortion rights supporters gather in New York City's Union Square on Saturday to protest against the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade.
Spencer Platt
/
Getty Images
An abortion-rights demonstrator leads a chant in front of the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

In a 6-3 vote along ideological lines, the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a strict Mississippi abortion law. It also overturned Roe v. Wade, the 50-year-old case that was the basis for legal abortion across the United States.

These are some of the stories we're following: