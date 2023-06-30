Biden announces new plans for student debt relief: live updates

Democrats in Congress have started weighing in on the court's decision, accusing its members of hypocrisy and corruption and calling on the Biden administration to take other steps to help borrowers.

Here are some of their statements:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the "disappointing and cruel" ruling "shows the callousness of the MAGA Republican-controlled Supreme Court."

"The hypocrisy is clear: as justices accept lavish, six-figure gifts, they don’t dare to help Americans saddled with student loan debt, instead siding with the powerful, big-monied interests," he said, referencing the court's recent string of ethics scandals.

While the payment pause is expected to expire in weeks, Schumer pledged that this won't be the end of the fight. He said the Biden administration has "remaining legal routes to provide broad-based student debt cancellation" and is calling on the Biden administration to do everything in its power to help the millions of Americans struggling with student loan debt.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez similarly homed in on the controversies surrounding the justices, specifically Justice Samuel Alito.

He was accused last week of failing to disclose a 2008 luxury fishing trip with hedge fund Paul Singer and not recusing himself from cases Singer later had in front of the Supreme Court. When ProPublica asked Alito questions, he instead responded with a defensive, pre-emptive op-ed in the Wall Street Journal.

Ocasio-Cortez said the court's "corruption undercuts its own legitimacy by putting its rulings up for sale."

Justice Alito accepted tens of thousands of dollars in lavish vacation gifts from a billionaire who lobbied to cancel the student loan forgiveness.



After the gifts, Alito voted to overturn. This SCOTUS’ corruption undercuts its own legitimacy by putting its rulings up for sale. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2023

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren also suggested hypocrisy, noting that "the same Supreme Court that overturned Roe now refuses to follow the plain language of the law on student loan cancellation." She is among the lawmakers calling on Biden to take other steps to cancel student debt.

The same Supreme Court that overturned Roe now refuses to follow the plain language of the law on student loan cancellation. This fight is not over. The President has more tools to cancel student debt — and he must use them. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 30, 2023

Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley made a similar call, urging Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to use other means to cancel student debt.

To every borrower who feels defeated by this callous Supreme Court ruling, I am fighting for you and this isn’t over.



I’m calling on @POTUS and @SecCardona to immediately use other authorities to #CancelStudentDebt.



A promise is a promise. pic.twitter.com/sfwDpf6GA1 — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) June 30, 2023

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar posted nearly a dozen tweets slamming the court's legal reasoning and overall credibility, explaining how many people will be affected by its decision and urging the Biden administration to find a creative solution.

She called the majority's legal arguments "senseless," adding that "the illegitimacy of their actions makes more sense once you understand the depth of their corruption."

"Three of the rightwing justices were appointed by a twice-impeached president who lost the popular vote twice and led an insurrection when he lost the electoral vote," she said, referring to former President Donald Trump. "Two others were appointed by another president who lost the popular vote. Two have been credibly accused of sexual assault. Two have taken obscene private gifts—including private jet rides —from their billionaire backers with business before the court. One, Clarence Thomas, even accepted private tuition for a child he was raising from his billionaire backer—especially ironic given his ruling today. Together, the rightwing justices reek of corruption."

Omar pointed to polls showing broad support for student loan forgiveness in some form, and said, "Every option needs to be on the table to ensure borrowers are protected from economic ruin by being thrown back into a fundamentally broken student loan system come September 1st."