Start Your Day Here: The DOJ's Texas Lawsuit, California's Recall Election And More

Good morning,

Here are some of the top stories we're watching today:

California recall: The election to decide whether or not Gov. Gavin Newsom should be recalled is underway. Here's what's at stake.

Harvard dumps fossil fuel investments: The university announced it would no longer invest in fossil fuels, after years of pressure from activists on and off campus.

9/11's impact: The Sept. 11 attacks shaped the current state of the Israeli-Palestinian impasse, among other things. We're examining the legacy of the attacks on the eve of the 20th anniversary.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, President Biden issued new rules expanding mandatory vaccinations.

— The Morning Edition live blog team

(Dana Farrington, Rachel Treisman, Nell Clark, Chris Hopkins and Manuela López Restrepo)

