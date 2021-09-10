Start Your Day Here: The DOJ's Texas Lawsuit, California's Recall Election And More
California recall: The election to decide whether or not Gov. Gavin Newsom should be recalled is underway. Here's what's at stake.
Harvard dumps fossil fuel investments: The university announced it would no longer invest in fossil fuels, after years of pressure from activists on and off campus.
9/11's impact: The Sept. 11 attacks shaped the current state of the Israeli-Palestinian impasse, among other things. We're examining the legacy of the attacks on the eve of the 20th anniversary.
🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, President Biden issued new rules expanding mandatory vaccinations.
— The Morning Edition live blog team
(Dana Farrington, Rachel Treisman, Nell Clark, Chris Hopkins and Manuela López Restrepo)