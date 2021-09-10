Start Your Day Here: The DOJ's Texas Lawsuit, California's Recall Election And More

Mail-in ballots are counted in the California recall election.
Mail-in ballots for the California recall election are processed at the Los Angeles County Registrar building at the Fairplex in Pomona, Calif., on Thursday.

Here are some of the top stories we're watching today:

California recall: The election to decide whether or not Gov. Gavin Newsom should be recalled is underway. Here's what's at stake.

Harvard dumps fossil fuel investments: The university announced it would no longer invest in fossil fuels, after years of pressure from activists on and off campus.

9/11's impact: The Sept. 11 attacks shaped the current state of the Israeli-Palestinian impasse, among other things. We're examining the legacy of the attacks on the eve of the 20th anniversary.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, President Biden issued new rules expanding mandatory vaccinations.

