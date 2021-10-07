LIVE UPDATES

Start your day here: What the Texas abortion ruling means, the world's first malaria vaccine and more

A nurse takes a vaccine from a bottle to administrate it to a child at Ewim Polyclinic in Ghana on April 30, 2019.
Cristina Aldehuela/AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP
A nurse takes a vaccine from a bottle to administrate it to a child at Ewim Polyclinic on April 30, 2019. The pilot program in Ghana helped provide data to the World Health Organization so that it could approve the vaccine more broadly.

Good morning,

Here are some of the top stories we're following today:

Texas abortion ruling: A federal judge has temporarily blocked the state's restrictive abortion law, calling it an "offensive deprivation of such an important right." Here's what it that means for people there.

Malaria vaccine: The World Health Organization has approved the world's first malaria vaccine for widespread use, but it's far from perfect.

Auschwitz vandalism: Part of the Auschwitz memorial site has been vandalized with antisemitic graffiti; police are investigating the attack on an important marker of the Holocaust.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, a new study finds COVID-19 has robbed some 140,000 kids of at least one parent or caregiver.

— The Morning Edition live blog team

(Dana Farrington, Rachel Treisman, Nell Clark and Chris Hopkins)