Start your day here: What the Texas abortion ruling means, the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Good morning,

Here are some of the top stories we're following today:

Texas abortion ruling: A federal judge has temporarily blocked the state's restrictive abortion law, calling it an "offensive deprivation of such an important right." Here's what it that means for people there.

Malaria vaccine: The World Health Organization has approved the world's first malaria vaccine for widespread use, but it's far from perfect.

Auschwitz vandalism: Part of the Auschwitz memorial site has been vandalized with antisemitic graffiti; police are investigating the attack on an important marker of the Holocaust.

🎧 Also on Up First, our daily podcast, a new study finds COVID-19 has robbed some 140,000 kids of at least one parent or caregiver.

— The Morning Edition live blog team

(Dana Farrington, Rachel Treisman, Nell Clark and Chris Hopkins)

