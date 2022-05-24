Texas shooting live updates: 18 children and 2 adults killed at an elementary school in Uvalde

An 18-year-old Uvalde resident has been identified as the gunman and is dead, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at a news conference.

Here's what we know so far:



The attack took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a town of 16,000 about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

The gunman shot and killed 18 students and two adults. He reportedly shot and killed his grandmother prior to the attack.

In remarks from the White House, President Biden said, "As a nation we have to ask when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?"

Our live blog coverage has ended for the day. Follow the latest out of Uvalde here.