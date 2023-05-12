LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: Border appears calm after end of pandemic-era asylum restrictions
Si está buscando cobertura en español, diríjase aquí para obtener lo último sobre el Título 42, la política de inmigración de EE. UU. y la frontera de Texas, todo en español.
Title 42 shut down nearly all routes to asylum in the U.S. Now that the policy expired, people who bypass legal pathways to enter the U.S. face tough consequences.
Here's what we're following:
- What is Title 42? The emergency measure had never been used to control the border, but allowed for the quick expulsion of migrants at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Title 8, the decades-old immigration rule, is back in place. It mandates that all individuals with asylum claims receive a screening.
- What's happening at the border? A Homeland Security official said there was no notable surge of migrants rushing to the southern U.S. border overnight after the expiration of Title 42. It wasn't the unprecedented influx officials feared. That wave already may have crested.
