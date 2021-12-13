LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: Rescue efforts are underway after deadly tornadoes in the South and Midwest
A massive storm caused dozens of tornadoes to rip through at least six states over the weekend. The unusual outbreak was created, in part, by unseasonably warm temperatures. With recovery efforts underway, the exact death toll will become clearer, but the full extent of the damage will take time to assess.
- Here's a roundup of what we know about the tornadoes' impact.
- Satellite images from before and after the storm show blocks of houses entirely leveled; drone footage of the destruction brings you even closer to the ground.
- Here's a list of organizations helping with recovery, compiled by member station WFPL in Louisville, Ky.
— The Morning Edition live blog team
(Rachel Treisman, Carol Ritchie, Nell Clark, Dana Farrington and Chris Hopkins)