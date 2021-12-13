Live updates: Rescue efforts are underway after deadly tornadoes in the South and Midwest

A massive storm caused dozens of tornadoes to rip through at least six states over the weekend. The unusual outbreak was created, in part, by unseasonably warm temperatures. With recovery efforts underway, the exact death toll will become clearer, but the full extent of the damage will take time to assess.



Follow the latest updates on the impact and rescue efforts below.

— The Morning Edition live blog team

(Rachel Treisman, Carol Ritchie, Nell Clark, Dana Farrington and Chris Hopkins)

