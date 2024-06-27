LIVE UPDATES
Presidential debate: Biden and Trump face off in 2024 rematch
President Biden and former President Donald Trump face off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 general election Thursday night in Atlanta, kicking off a new phase of the presidential race as the matchup remains extremely tight.
The debate starts at 9p.m. ET and is scheduled to last 90 minutes, with no studio audience and two commercial breaks.
It's hosted by CNN — rather than the debate commission that usually organizes them — and moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. It's also governed by new rules, which include turning off each candidate's microphone while the other is speaking.
NPR will be covering the CNN presidential debate online and on air all night, with updates, fact checks and analysis from political reporters across the newsroom and the country. To follow along, scroll through this live blog and tune into your local radio station, which you can also stream on NPR.org and the NPR app.
Trump hasn't announced his VP pick, but says they will be in attendance
Trump has been hinting for months that he knows who his running mate will be, fueling speculation and (ever-shrinking) shortlists.
The former president even told NBC News over the weekend that the person he has in mind will "most likely" be in attendance, although there will be no studio audience.
"They’ll be there,” he said. “I think we have a lot of people coming.”
Trump has previously said he'll announce his VP pick during the Republican National Convention in mid-July.
Some of the top contenders, as NPR has reported, include South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio. Other possible picks include some of Trump's former primary rivals, like South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.
Many of those elected officials have made the cable TV rounds in recent weeks to sing Trump's praises.
It's a fitting form of vetting for a presidential candidate who rose to fame in part as the host of a reality show competition — and for a VP who will likely get a lot of airtime.
The stakes for the VP slot are high, especially since Trump has been the de-facto Republican nominee since the race started. His second-in-command will shape the future of the MAGA movement and potentially woo harder-to-reach voting blocs, like moderates.
Choosing a vice president generally comes down to strategy. NPR's Ron Elving says Trump's likely priorities should be doing no harm, followed by creating some form of unity in the Republican Party.
"Trump doesn't need any more controversy," Elving adds. "He doesn't need anybody who carries any baggage of his own or her own."
Read more from Elving about the stakes of VP selection over the decades — and how Trump is putting his spin on a familiar storyline.
Who's watching this debate anyway? Recent polling holds some clues
If you're planning on watching tonight's debate, you're not alone.
A NPR/PBS News/Marist National Poll released last week found that a majority of Americans — 61% — plan to watch most or all of the debate.
Another 24% say they will not be watching the debate, but plan to pay close attention to the news coverage of it. If that's you, hi and thanks for being here!
A smaller sliver, 14%, have no plans to watch or pay attention to the debate.
The survey found that independents (56%) are less likely than Republicans (70%) or Democrats (67%) to tune in.
And that's notable, since independents could play a major role in deciding the election. The Marist poll has Biden and Trump tied evenly at 49% among registered voters nationwide.
Who will be on stage?
Biden and Trump are the only presidential candidates who qualified for the debate stage.
Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. failed to meet the threshold, which required candidates to poll at 15% or higher in four national surveys and appear on enough state ballots that could theoretically push them past the needed 270 Electoral College votes to secure the presidency.
Legal dramas, policy questions and undecided voters: What we're watching for
Candidates will likely speak to recent respective legal dramas.
The debate comes about a month after Trump was found guilty of 34 criminal charges in New York, becoming the first U.S. president in history to be convicted of felony crimes.
On a less historic note, Biden’s son, Hunter, who is not running for office, was convicted on felony gun charges in Delaware in mid-June and faces a second federal trial in September over failing to pay his taxes.
Biden will also likely address concerns over his age and ability to serve a second term. At 81, he is the oldest sitting president in U.S. history, and if elected for a second term, he would exit office at 86.
While the president has had public slipups throughout his first term, Trump, who is 78, has repeatedly criticized Biden’s mental ability, most recently speculating he should take a cognitive test. In that same speech, Trump incorrectly named the doctor who conducted his own cognitive exam while president.
On the issues, the candidates are expected to discuss the state of the economy and immigration policy, as both are consistently top issues for voters in national polling. It’s also possible the candidates will weigh in on international politics, given voters remain divided on whether the U.S. should be sending military aid to Ukraine and Israel in their respective wars.
The debate may also be an opportunity for Biden to address his decreasing support, when compared to 2020, among key parts of his base, notably Blacks, Latinos and young voters.
Trump is losing some ground among older voters, and the Biden campaign is trying to capitalize on that. Plus, the former president may still need to repair relations with Nikki Haley supporters who remain uncertain about backing him again.
Welcome to presidential debate night. Here's how to follow along
Got your popcorn ready?
Tonight's presidential debate kicks off at 9 p.m. ET and will run for 90 minutes. Expect two commercial breaks, no live audience and at least a little tension.
The debate is hosted by CNN at its midtown Atlanta studios, and moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.
NPR will carry a livestream from CNN here and broadcast it alongside our radio special coverage — with commentary from NPR political journalists — from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. You can hear that online, on your local NPR station and on the NPR app.
Plus, this blog will be updated regularly with updates, fact-checks, context and color — so keep this tab open and stick with us as the night unfolds.