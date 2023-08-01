Donald Trump indicted on four counts in 2020 election probe: live updates

Seth Wenig/AP / Pool AP FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a Manhattan court, April 4, 2023, in New York. A federal judge has rejected Donald Trump’s bid to move his hush-money criminal case from New York state court to federal court. He ruled that the former president had failed to meet a high legal bar for changing jurisdiction. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, File)

Donald Trump is the first former president in United States history to be criminally indicted, and he has now been charged twice federally and once in a state court. He's also under investigation in Georgia over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results there, and he's been embroiled in civil lawsuits out of New York.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in each of the criminal cases he's been charged in and says he is not liable in the other cases. Here's where the various proceedings and investigations stand:

The Stormy Daniels hush money case

Number of charges: 34

Expected trial date: March 25, 2024, in New York

With this case, Trump became the first former U.S. president to be criminally indicted. The grand jury voted to indict him on 34 felony counts of business record falsification in March.

Allegations in this case go back to before Trump was elected president. They are tied to hush money payments made before the 2016 election to the adult film star Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair.

The Mar-a-Lago classified documents case

Number of charges: 40

Expected trial date: May 20, 2024

Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal charges in June for allegedly storing dozens of classified documents at his Florida resort and then refusing to hand them over to the FBI and the National Archives.

New York AG Letitia James' suit against Trump for alleged fraud

Expected trial date: Oct. 2, 2023, in New York

In this civil lawsuit, James claims that Trump committed fraud by inflating his net worth by billions of dollars in order to get richer. James is seeking around $250 million in penalties and a ban on Trump, his children and members of his executive team from operating businesses in the state of New York.

E. Jean Carroll case

Expected trial date: Jan. 15, 2024, in New York

In May, a federal jury found Trump liable for battery and defamation in this lawsuit. The jury in this case said he did sexually abuse the writer and defamed her when he denied her allegation. Carroll was awarded $5 million in damages.

Following her victory, Carroll and her lawyers asked a court to expand the scope of a prior case against Trump, seeking at least an additional $10 million in damages.

Ongoing criminal investigations

The former president is also facing a criminal investigation in Georgia where District Attorney Fani Willis has impaneled a grand jury to investigate efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn 2020 presidential election results in the state. This came after the publication of a phone call in January 2021 of Trump pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" enough ballots to overcome Joe Biden's margin of victory.

