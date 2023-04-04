LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: Trump to surrender for arraignment today in New York City
Former President Donald Trump will be arraigned today in a New York criminal court after a grand jury voted to indict him last week.
Here's what we're following:
- Surrender: The former president is in New York and expected to turn himself in to the DA's office sometime this morning.
- Arraignment: Trump will appear before Juan Merchan, the same judge who presided over the closely-watched criminal tax fraud case against Trump's company.
- Protests: New York City Mayor Eric Adams said yesterday that no credible threats were reported, but police were bracing for any scenario.
- Speech: Trump plans to fly back to Florida this evening for a speech. The 2024 presidential candidate has already raised $7 million in fundraising off of the indictment news, his team says.