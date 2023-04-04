LIVE UPDATES

Live updates: Trump to surrender for arraignment today in New York City

Published April 4, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds
/
AFP via Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday.

Former President Donald Trump will be arraigned today in a New York criminal court after a grand jury voted to indict him last week.

Here's what we're following:

  • Surrender: The former president is in New York and expected to turn himself in to the DA's office sometime this morning.
  • Arraignment: Trump will appear before Juan Merchan, the same judge who presided over the closely-watched criminal tax fraud case against Trump's company.
  • Protests: New York City Mayor Eric Adams said yesterday that no credible threats were reported, but police were bracing for any scenario.
  • Speech: Trump plans to fly back to Florida this evening for a speech. The 2024 presidential candidate has already raised $7 million in fundraising off of the indictment news, his team says.