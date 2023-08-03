Trump indictment news: Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 2020 election charges

Seth Wenig / AP Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a Manhattan court in April in New York.

With the former president continuing to call this a "politically motivated" and "fake" indictment, it'd be a shock if Donald Trump broke the pattern set by his previous two indictments and pleaded guilty.

But there's still plenty of news that could be made in today's hearing — including the answers to key questions that could set up an eventual trial.

1. When would this trial get started?

Toward the end of his remarks on Tuesday, special counsel Jack Smith said he and his team would seek a "speedy trial." He said the same thing after Trump was charged with withholding and concealing classified and top-secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago home.

When it came to deciding the timeline for that trial, prosecutors working with Smith pushed for an early trial date — they wanted to start as early as December.

The former president's lawyers asked for the trial to be delayed until late next year — after the 2024 election.

In the end, the judge went with a trial date in May 2024, right at the tail end of the GOP primary, for which Trump is the front-runner. Trump's defense team is asking for similar timing in the falsified business records case ("spring 2024").

In other words, Trump is already headed for a busy and complicated campaign season. How will a third criminal trial fit in?

2. Will the judge agree to any specific rules for Trump or the prosecution?

In order to be released on his last two arraignments, Trump had to agree to certain conditions.

In the classified documents case, he agreed not to communicate about the case with a list of witnesses produced by the Department of Justice.

In the falsified business records case, the judge agreed not to impose a gag order but set the tone for the stakes of the trial by asking "counsel on both sides" to avoid using language that is "likely to incite violence or civil unrest." Hours later, Trump personally attacked the judge, the judge's family and the district attorney in a fundraising speech — a move that arguably went against the judge's wishes.

Any restrictions decided today could limit how Trump portrays this case in his campaign message — and what the public gets to see and hear firsthand.

3. Will there be any changes to Trump's legal representation?

The last time Donald Trump was indicted at the federal level, he had added two new attorneys before he arrived at the courthouse for his arraignment. And that was after two other attorneys quit the case the week before.

NPR's Andrea Bernstein says Trump's strong belief in his intuition is partly to blame for high turnover in his legal representation.

"As we've seen, Trump often thinks he has a better idea of how to handle legal issues than his own lawyers, and he often overrules them," Bernstein said in an interview with NPR's All Things Considered in June.

The indictment charging Trump with mishandling classified documents claims that he asked his lawyers to commit crimes for him. Lawyers quoted in that document said Trump asked them to lie to the Justice Department or destroy documents.

So who shows up at the courthouse today with Trump could say a lot about how he is feeling about his chances of fighting these charges.