LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: Trump faces federal charges in classified documents case
A grand jury indicted Trump on seven federal charges related to his storing of classified documents at his Florida resort. This indictment is Trump's second, but it's the first-ever on federal charges for any former president.
Here's what we're following:
- Charges: The counts include willful retention of information related to national defense, at least one false statements charge and at least one charge related to obstruction.
- Arraignment: Trump is due in federal court in Miami on Tuesday to be arraigned.
- The 2024 primary: If Trump is convicted and faces any jail time, he can still run for president. Here's what his GOP opponents are saying.