LIVE UPDATES
Live Updates: Donald Trump indicted by a grand jury in the classified documents case
Donald Trump has become the first former president in U.S. history to be indicted by a federal grand jury, following an investigation by Special Counsel Jack Smith into his alleged mishandling of top-secret documents found at his Mar-a-Lago home.
Here's what we're following:
- Charges: Trump is facing seven counts, including willful retention of information related to national defense, at least one charge of false statements and one charge related to obstruction of justice.
- Reaction: Trump said he is "an innocent man" in a Truth Social post on Thursday.
- Trump's legal peril: This is the second indictment for the former president, with additional investigations still underway.