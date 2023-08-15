Trump and 18 allies charged with racketeering in a bid to overturn the 2020 election: live updates

It may be Donald Trump's fourth criminal indictment in five months, but in a few ways, these charges coming out of Georgia are some of the heftiest he has faced so far.

Here are three reasons they're different than what the former president is already facing (and why you might be hearing a lot about them this election season):

1. The scope is huge

Trump has been charged alongside 18 other defendants — all of them allies who prosecutors say conspired toward the same goal: keeping Trump in office.

This is not a case of one person allegedly trying (and failing) to overturn an election; it's a case of an organized network of false claims and potentially illegal action.

Unlike the previous federal indictments, the use of RICO for charging may send a chilling message to anyone thinking of assisting Trump in spreading future election fraud claims: You could be legally liable.

2. These are state charges

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a former Trump ally who's now one of his GOP primary rivals, changed the narrative pattern he has followed for the previous three indictments.

Instead of using the moment to take a full swipe at Trump, he said he thought the indictment was "unnecessary" because Trump has already been indicted on the federal level for his efforts to overturn the election.

But that narrative may be a tough sell: State charges and federal charges are not the same.

That's true on both a practical level (a president cannot pardon himself from state charges, for example) — and it's also true on a narrative level.

In the U.S., the states administer all elections, including presidential ones. And in Georgia, it was a slate of Republican office holders — from Gov. Brian Kemp to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — who pushed back against his election fraud claims.

You can expect Trump to still claim the state's politicians are biased against him, but it'll be a bit harder for him to pin that on his favorite scapegoat: Democratic President Biden.

3. There's compelling evidence the public can see and hear

So much of the evidence cited in this case was first shared by the media months or even years ago. There is video of hearings where an army of Trump loyalists tried to convince Georgia lawmakers they had the right to choose the state's victor. There are fake documents from Republicans claiming to be presidential electors.

And, of course, there's the phone call in which Trump begs Raffensberger to "find" over 11,000 votes.

If anything will move the needle in the court of public opinion, it's probably this sort of straightforward, accessible evidence. Sound bites are easier to digest than jargon-dense indictments with a page count that often numbers in the triple digits.