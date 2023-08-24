Donald Trump's mug shot released following his Georgia surrender: live updates

Christian Monterrosa/AFP via Getty Images / AFP Police officers patrol outside the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of Trump's indictment last week.

Trump disparaged Atlanta in a post on Truth Social this afternoon, blaming "failed" District Attorney Fani Willis for not doing enough about crime in the city.

"Why is there so much MURDER in Atlanta? Why is there so much Violent Crime? People are afraid to go outside to buy a loaf of bread!" he posted around 4:30 p.m., on his way from New Jersey to Georgia.

Trump said "one big reason" is that Willis "doesn’t have the Time, Money, or Interest to go after the real criminals, even the REALLY Violent ones, that are destroying Atlanta, and its once beautiful culture and way of life."

Trump's comments echo those he made after traveling to Washington, D.C., earlier this month to be booked on federal charges related to election interference.

“It was also very sad driving through Washington, D.C., and seeing the filth and the decay and all of the broken buildings and walls and the graffiti,” he said. “This is not the place that I left. It’s a very sad thing to see it.”

NPR's Ron Elving said at the time that those comments are a "good illustration of the way Trump extends his version of reality and tries to impose it on the real world."

For one, he noted, Trump did not go on a drive around the city — more like just a few blocks — and he may have been describing a scene that existed many years ago. Just about all that's changed in the last two years, Elving added, is that Trump's name has come off his former hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue.

"He does have a tendency to describe what he sees in his mind's eye that fits his preferred view of reality," Elving said. "And he does it in the belief that relatively few will have the information to challenge him. Millions will accept it because they believe in him and prefer the world as he describes it, his version of events and realities. That's what makes him powerful."

In the days since Trump's indictment, the former president has painted a picture of Atlanta as unsafe and on the decline in multiple posts.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution fact-checked those claims, citing Atlanta Police Department data showing that violent crime is down more than 20% compared to this time last year, with motor vehicle theft and theft from vehicles being the only areas of increase.

The 2022 annual report from the City of Atlanta Police Department shows violent crime decreased 9% from 2021 to 2022, while property crime increased just 1%, the newspaper added. And it reported last month that homicides were down across Atlanta for the first time in four years.

"Law and order" was a big talking point for Trump during his presidency — a phrase that takes on new irony now that he's been indicted in four criminal cases totaling 91 charges.