Trump trial updates: Trump is found guilty in historic New York criminal case
This page is no longer being updated. For the latest updates, visit NPR.org, tune in via the NPR app, or check out the latest episodes of the NPR Politics Podcast as well as Trump's Trials.
The jury has found Donald Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Prosecutors argued that this was an attempt to impact the election.
Get up to speed:
- The 34 charges: The case centered on allegations that Trump falsified business records to disguise the hush money payment as legal services to his former fixer, Michael Cohen, and to conceal other crimes, such as violating campaign finance or tax laws.
- Next steps: Trump is planning a press conference for Friday at 11 a.m. ET. His sentencing is scheduled for July 11 at 10 a.m ET.
- Biden camp: President Biden's campaign applauded the verdict but said he remains a threat to democracy.
That's a wrap, for now
We're winding down this live blog soon, but before we do, here's a recap of what happened today:
-Former President Trump has been convicted on 34 criminal charges, stemming from his efforts to hide an alleged affair with an adult film star. (Catch up on the verdict with the latest Trump's Trials episode.)
-The jury deliberated over two days before rendering its verdict this afternoon
-Trump responded to the verdict by repeatedly calling it a "rigged trial," a "disgrace" and that the country has "gone to hell." It's part of his 2024 campaign pitch that paints a dire tone for America if he loses the presidential election.
-Sentencing is July 11th, less than a week before the Republican National Convention where he is expected to formally become the party's nominee. It's also a few weeks after a scheduled June 27 televised presidential debate against President Joe Biden.
-Trump is expected to appeal the ruling, which New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg said came in a case that was a matter of "public integrity."
-The unprecedented conviction will likely have some impact on the presidential race, though it's not clear what.
The first presidential debate is before Trump's sentencing
Donald Trump and Joe Biden are supposed to square off in Atlanta June 27 for a CNN-organized debate, which is before sentencing in Trump's felony case.
If the debate goes on as planned, expect the conviction to take a prominent place in the discussion from both moderators and candidates.
Trump has made his criminal charges a central part of his 2024 message, decrying a "weaponized" Justice Department, attacking the judges, prosecutors and witnesses in the cases and telling supporters if it happens to him, it can happen to them.
So far, Biden's campaign has largely opted to prosecute the case against Trump in other ways, but now that he has been convicted we could see Democrats lean more heavily on his criminal record in the coming weeks.
One thing both agree on: the real verdict on Trump will take place in November at the ballot box.
Michael Cohen 'vindicated,' former adviser says
Lanny Davis, who was Michael Cohen's former legal adviser, told NPR's Scott Detrow that Cohen was a faithful narrator in the midst of the hush money payment trial.
"He's been vindicated," Davis said.
While many have said that Michael Cohen's testimony was a critical part of the trial, Davis was reluctant to agree. He said, rather, that the documents submitted as evidence played the largest role in convicting Trump — namely a bank statement written by former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg. That statement was of the $130,000 wire transfer from October of 2016 to Cohen as reimbursement for making an advance to Stormy Daniels.
Trump's fundraising off his convictions
Donald Trump and his Republican allies are fundraising off of his felony convictions in New York.
"They’ve raided my home, arrested me, took my mugshot, AND NOW THEY’VE JUST CONVICTED ME!," the WinRed fundraising page for the Trump National Committee joint fundraising committee, which splits contributions between the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee.
The WinRed platform was reportedly over capacity at times earlier this evening.
Trump's criminal charges have been a major draw for campaign cash and fodder for his stump speech.
But legal fees for his four criminal cases, plus related state-level charges for Republicans who falsely claimed to be duly selected presidential electors, have bled dry balance sheets for Trump, the RNC and several key swing state Republican party apparatuses.
Will Trump go to prison? Legal experts say most likely not
Judge Juan Merchan could sentence Trump up to four years of incarceration at the July 11 sentencing, but this outcome is unlikely given that he has no former criminal history, legal experts say.
Lauren-Brooke Eisen, a senior director of the justice program at the Brennan Center for Justice, told NPR that it is unlikely for someone to go to prison on their first offense, especially if it is nonviolent.
Possible outcomes for Trump also include probation or something less than probation.
Judge Merchan previously denied Trump attorney Tom Blanche's “move for judgment notwithstanding the verdict,” which asks the court to enter a judgment disregarding the verdict from the jury.
What might the verdict mean for U.S. democracy?
Tim Naftali, a historian and former director of the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum, told NPR's Ailsa Chang the verdict is a striking moment in American history for two reasons.
First, it shows that someone as powerful as the president can be charged and indicted by citizens under the U.S. judicial system. And second, never before have we had someone who is a convicted felon can run for president on a major party ticket, which Naftali described as a "sobering" reality for the American political process.
NPR's Mara Liasson said this will also serve as a litmus test for Trump's Republican colleagues as to whether they will further Trump's attempts to undermine political institutions. "His grievances have been central to all of his campaigns — his political life, really," she told NPR's Scott Detrow.
"This is going to affect the tenor of the race," Liasson said of the 2024 presidential election.
The prosecution v. defense
The prosecution and defense faced an unprecedented task — and according to law scholar Randall Eliason, one side turned out stronger than the other.
Eliason told NPR the prosecutors did a good job painting how the falsified documents were part of a bigger effort by Trump and Trump's campaign to shape the outcome of the election.
The defense, meanwhile, tried a "scattershot approach" of poking holes anywhere they could and denying everything wholesale, instead of painting a narrative that could explain their case, he said.
Prosecutor Alvin Bragg: 'I did my job'
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg declined to offer any insight into the prosecution's possible sentencing recommendations for former President Donald Trump during a press conference this evening.
The judge set aside July 11 as the date for Trump to receive his sentence.
Bragg focused his statements Thursday on expressing gratitude for the 12 jurors and the prosecution team for their efforts during the weeks-long trial.
"They were careful and attentive," he said.
Bragg and his prosecution team were under a great deal of pressure, facing the ire of Trump and his supporters before and during the trial.
But Bragg said the work his team did on this case was "no different from what we are doing every single day," he told media gathered in New York City.
"I did my job," Bragg said. "Our job is to follow the facts and the law without fear or favor. And that's exactly what we did here."
Trump's next steps
On July 11, Judge Juan Merchan could sentence Trump, who has no prior criminal record, to probation, something less than probation, or up to four years of incarceration.
Trump still faces three more cases: a federal case in Washington, D.C., over whether he tried to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election; a case in Florida over his refusal to turn over classified documents to the Justice Department; and finally, the racketeering case in Georgia. That case surrounds an alleged scheme to overturn the results of the presidential election in Georgia, for which Trump and 18 of his allies have been charged. Four of those people have already pleaded guilty.
Trump to hold press conference tomorrow
In a Truth Social post, Trump announced that he would hold a press conference tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. ET at the Trump Tower in New York City. Trump called the verdict a "disgrace" and vowed to "fight until the end" just after the jury announced the verdict.
Can Trump still vote for himself?
Now that Donald Trump has been convicted of 34 felonies, he can still run for president, but you might wonder whether he can vote in November's election.
The short answer: probably!
Like most voting laws, rights for convicted felons differ from state to state.
If Trump were convicted in his pending Florida federal case, for instance, then he couldn't vote in his home state until the completion of all aspects of his sentence.
But since Thursday's conviction comes in New York state court, different rules apply, according to Justin Levitt, an election law expert at Loyola Marymount University and a former Justice Department official.
"Florida has interpreted its statute to say that a felony conviction in another state makes a person ineligible to vote in Florida," Levitt told NPR earlier this year. "[But] only if the conviction would make the person ineligible to vote wherever they were convicted."
New York law restricts people convicted of felonies from voting — but only while they're incarcerated — so if Trump does not see prison time, then he can still vote for himself.
WATCH: District Attorney Alvin Bragg holds a press conference
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is now giving a news conference. Watch it live here:
Shares in Trump’s social media company are falling
Shares in former President Donald Trump’s social media company are falling during after-hours trading following the guilty verdict announced by the New York jury.
Trump Media & Technology Group shares were down about 8% as of the early evening. It’s an early indication that shares in the company behind Truth Social are likely to fall when the market opens for regular trading on Friday after Trump’s historic conviction.
Ever since Trump Media made its stock market debut in late March, professional investors have been warning that trading is likely to be volatile as shares react to the legal — and electoral — fortunes of the former president.
Trump Media has attracted hundreds of thousands of shareholders, many of them amateur investors buying the stock just to show their support for Donald Trump. How the stock does could be an early signal of how committed these investors are to the stock. It could be a wild ride. Trump is still fighting a number of legal cases — and the presidential campaign is bound to heat up.
Trump's reaction as the verdict was read
NPR's Andrea Bernstein tells All Things Considered host Ailsa Chang that Donald Trump and his defense team sat still as the jury replied, "Guilty" to each of the 34 felony charges as they were read out loud.
Bernstein notes that Trump gave his son Eric Trump, who runs the Trump Organization now, a quick handshake before heading out of the courtroom.
Details from inside the courtroom: Trump attorney appears to accuse Michael Cohen of perjury
Before leaving the courtroom for the day but following the announcement of the guilty verdict, former President Donald Trump's attorney Todd Blanche asked the judge to "move for judgment notwithstanding the verdict" — essentially asking the court to enter a judgment disregarding the verdict from the jury.
Blanche continued in his request to the judge, saying that there was no way the jury could have reached the verdict without accepting the testimony of Michael Cohen, who Trump's defense team believes lied, and also saying, "There was perjury committed."
This is according to details from NPR reporters who were inside the courtroom.
This motion was denied by Judge Juan Merchan, however.
Cohen is a once-close ally and former fixer of the former president who testified during this trial. The defense attempted to paint him as an unreliable witness who would personally gain from Trump being convicted.
Cohen was the prosecution's key witness against Trump. During cross-examination, Blanche said Cohen has a well-documented history of lying.
A historic moment
Mark Updegrove, a presidential historian, called this a "very sobering moment" and a "big day in American history."
Speaking on NPR's live special coverage, he said this will not be the last time Trump says that the "deep state" is out to get him. But, he noted, it's unclear how Trump could use this to his political advantage. Will this further the notion in the minds of Trump's supporters that there is a deep state? Or will Americans see that there is, as Updegrove put it, "fire behind the smoke here"?
Trump to be sentenced on July 11
Judge Juan Merchan will sentence Donald Trump on July 11, just four days before the start of the Republican National Convention. The convention is where the Republican Party will formally nominate Trump as its presidential candidate.
What happens to the jury now?
This is the fourth jury to convict Trump or his organization of various counts, NPR's Andrea Bernstein points out.
When each juror went one by one to announce their verdict in this hush money payment trial, Donald Trump had all eyes on them, NPR's Ximena Bustillo notes. She says there are no protections for the jurors now that the verdict is out, and as Bernstein puts it, the jury members are "free to do what they want," whether it's speaking with reporters or not commenting on the trial.
Keeping the jury safe was a critical point throughout this whole trial, and Judge Juan Merchan made sure of that.
Here is Michael Cohen's statement about the verdict
Michael Cohen, a key witness in the prosecution's case, sent NPR this statement:
"Today is an important day for accountability and the rule of law. While it has been a difficult journey for me and my family, the truth always matters. I want to thank my attorneys Danya Perry and Joshua Kolb for their invaluable guidance and support throughout this process."
Trump would not be able to pardon himself
Presidential pardon applies only to federal convictions, and this case is a New York state case. Therefore, Trump will not be able to pardon himself if elected again.
Biden campaign says verdict shows 'no one is above the law'
The Biden campaign said today's New York verdict shows that "no one is above the law," but told voters that former President Donald Trump still poses a "threat ... to our democracy."
"There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box," Biden-Harris 2024 Communications Director Michael Tyler said in a statement. "Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president."
Trump silent as verdict was read out
NPR's Andrea Bernstein, who was in the courtroom, said Trump was silent and still as the verdict was read out loud.
Trump's political supporters respond in outrage, calling the trial a 'sham'
Minutes after the New York jury submitted a guilty verdict on all counts for former President Donald Trump, his staunchest political supporters responded to the outcome with outrage.
Republican politicians at the state level and on Capitol Hill took to social media and referred to the trial as a "sham show"or "travesty."
Using the very same claims that Trump has repeated, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, referred to this trial and its outcome as "election interference" — hinting at the rhetoric that Trump and his supporters will continue to use following this case and leading up to Election Day in November.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., simply posted on the social media platform X a photo of an upside-down American flag — a symbol commonly used by Jan. 6 rioters that has become a symbol of election deniers.
Trump speaks, calling it a 'rigged, disgraceful trial'
Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse, Trump called the outcome a "disgrace" and said the "real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people."
After blasting the judge, Trump continued to use dire rhetoric to paint the future of America if he does not win the election.
"Our country has gone to hell, we don't have the same country anymore," he said in roughly 90 seconds of remarks to gathered cameras.
Trump declined to answer questions.
Trump will likely appeal the verdict
Jed Shugerman, a law professor at Boston University, told NPR's Juana Summers that he has a "mixed reaction" to the guilty verdict. He's giving a lot of credit to the prosecution, while also noting that Trump has managed to remain unscathed by more serious charges.
Trump has said that he would appeal a guilty verdict, and Shugerman noted it's unlikely that an appeal would be decided before the election.
Trump's campaign staffers respond
Here's a summary of the charges
The basis for the 34 counts against Donald Trump consists of 11 invoices, 12 ledger entries and 11 checks recording the repayment as legal “retainers.” Nine of the checks were signed by Trump himself. Read the district attorney's description of the allegations here.
How much does the verdict matter for the 2024 election?
Domenico Montanaro, an NPR senior political correspondent, said the trial could affect voters — but only at the margins.
67% of those polled in an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll said that a guilty verdict would make no difference in their vote, while three-quarters (76%) said the same of a not guilty verdict.
Only 17% overall said they would be less likely to vote for Trump if he were to be convicted.
Here's the verdict: Guilty on all counts
Just after 5 p.m., the jury filed into the courtroom to deliver the verdict against Donald Trump.
NPR's Andrea Bernstein, sitting in the courtroom directly behind Trump's team, reports that the jury found Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsified business records.
Read more from Ximena Bustillo and Andrea Bernstein in New York City.
The jury is getting back into the courtroom
The jury is now moving from deliberation room to the courtroom.
A fast turnaround for a verdict
The jury deliberated for a little less than 10 hours across two days before making a verdict. Jed Shugerman, a law professor at Boston University, said it's notable how quickly the jury came back with a verdict. Shugerman told NPR's special coverage that this suggests it could be a guilty verdict.
Who is on the jury?
Twelve jurors and six alternates were selected in April for former President Donald Trump's criminal trial in a process that took four days and involved the questioning of hundreds of Manhattan residents.
They were questioned about their opinions on Trump, their social media history and their backgrounds.
The jurors come from all over Manhattan, including Harlem, Hell's Kitchen, Murray Hill and the Upper West Side. They are litigators, teachers, physical therapists and investment bankers.
One selected juror said he is "ambivalent" about Trump; another approved of how Trump "speaks his mind."
The selected jurors did their best to show they would be able to separate their political and policy preferences from the legal facts to be presented at trial. The Trump legal team specifically questioned prospective jurors about their feelings and opinions of Trump and their past social media posting history.
One juror said he has "political views as to the Trump presidency" and that he thinks there were likely Trump administration policies he disagreed with. Still, he added, "I don't know the man, and I don't have opinions about him personally."
Judge Juan Merchan has tried to ensure that the jury remains anonymous, citing safety concerns. Jurors are identified by numbers, are not allowed to be photographed or recorded, and only lawyers have access to their names. Read the jury questionnaire here.
Ways Trump's hush money trial could end
The hush money trial against former President Donald Trump is nearing its end.
The jury has considered 34 charges against the Republican nominee. If they find Trump guilty, he could face prison time.
The team at NPR's Trump's Trials podcast spoke to former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman, who breaks down three broad possible conclusions the jury could reach:
1. Trump is found guilty
If the jury finds Trump guilty of all 34 counts, he would be eligible for a prison sentence. But Litman says there's “no chance, as I see it, he’s actually incarcerated before November.”
That’s because sentencing hearings are typically scheduled a few months after the verdict. Litman says even if Judge Juan Merchan chooses to give Trump a couple months in prison, it wouldn’t happen right away. If found guilty, Trump would very likely appeal the decision and any jail time would be stayed while the appeal works its way through the courts, which could take years.
2. Trump is acquitted
If the jury finds Trump not guilty on all 34 counts, the prosecution would be unable to try him again. This would be a major political win for Trump, but Litman believes the chances of acquittal are “zero.”
As the case has progressed, Trump has repeatedly used the drama inside of the courtroom as an incentive to his followers to donate to his campaign. Sending fundraising emails with provocative headlines like “I demand a mistrial!” and “They want me in HANDCUFFS."
The jury has indicated it has a verdict, so a hung jury doesn't appear to be a likely scenario.
What the jury has focused on
The jury's deliberation process has been kept mostly under wraps. What we do know is the jury has asked that testimony from David Pecker, along with Michael Cohen, read back to them.
The jury says they have a verdict
The 12 jurors have a verdict after two days of deliberation, according to notes from NPR's Andrea Bernstein inside the courthouse.
A note signed by the foreperson at 4:20 p.m. asked for 30 more minutes to fill out the verdict forms.
The seven men and five women have been tasked with an unprecedented decision: decide whether a former president and current presidential nominee is guilty of breaking the law.
Donald Trump has been charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records stemming from a hush money payment made to an adult film star just ahead of the 2016 election.
Those counts fall into three main buckets: 11 invoices for legal services, 11 checks paid for legal services and 12 ledger entries for legal expenses.