Trump trial updates: Trump is found guilty in historic New York criminal case

Pool / Getty Images Former President Donald Trump appears in court with attorneys Emil Bove (left) and Todd Blanche (right) for his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan criminal court on Tuesday in New York City.

The hush money trial against former President Donald Trump is nearing its end.

The jury has considered 34 charges against the Republican nominee. If they find Trump guilty, he could face prison time.

The team at NPR's Trump's Trials podcast spoke to former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman, who breaks down three broad possible conclusions the jury could reach:



1. Trump is found guilty

If the jury finds Trump guilty of all 34 counts, he would be eligible for a prison sentence. But Litman says there's “no chance, as I see it, he’s actually incarcerated before November.”

That’s because sentencing hearings are typically scheduled a few months after the verdict. Litman says even if Judge Juan Merchan chooses to give Trump a couple months in prison, it wouldn’t happen right away. If found guilty, Trump would very likely appeal the decision and any jail time would be stayed while the appeal works its way through the courts, which could take years.



2. Trump is acquitted

If the jury finds Trump not guilty on all 34 counts, the prosecution would be unable to try him again. This would be a major political win for Trump, but Litman believes the chances of acquittal are “zero.”

As the case has progressed, Trump has repeatedly used the drama inside of the courtroom as an incentive to his followers to donate to his campaign. Sending fundraising emails with provocative headlines like “I demand a mistrial!” and “They want me in HANDCUFFS."

The jury has indicated it has a verdict, so a hung jury doesn't appear to be a likely scenario.

