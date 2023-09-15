LIVE UPDATES
UAW strike updates: Autoworkers take action at three plants after negotiations fall short
The United Autoworkers Union is on strike against three Detroit automakers after the two sides failed to reach a contract agreement on Thursday evening.
Here's what we're following:
- Union strategy: Autoworkers at three Midwest auto plants, less than 9% of UAW membership, were the first to walk off the job.
- Negotiation and demands: The UAW's call for a 40% pay increase is still intact as negotiations continue.
- Reactions: President Biden will give remarks on the strike, the latest test of his bid to be the "most pro-labor" president.
This page is closing for the day — but don't go too far
This will be the last post for today's live coverage, but there are plenty of ways to keep following NPR's coverage of the UAW strike, the economy and the state of labor unions.
➡️ Read the latest at NPR.org
🎧 Tune in to your local NPR member station or listen on the NPR App
💸 Catch the latest on the economy on The Planet Money podcast
Thanks for joining us!
President Biden says the Big Three automakers need to do more to support workers
President Biden on Friday gave his full-throated support to the UAW, saying that automakers have not fairly shared the record profits they’ve made in recent years with workers and need to go further with their offers.
In brief remarks from the Roosevelt Room, Biden said he is dispatching to Detroit his acting Labor Secretary Julie Su as well as Gene Sperling, one of his White House economic advisers. He said he hoped the companies and union would return to the table.
“Auto companies have seen record profits, including in the last few years, because of the extraordinary skill and sacrifices of the UAW workers,” Biden said. “Those record profits have not been shared fairly in my view with those workers.”
Biden — known for proclaiming himself as both “the most pro-union president in American history” and “a car guy” — had been cautious leading up to the strike, but came out solidly in favor of the union on Friday.
Biden said the companies had made “some significant offers” but needed to go further. “Record corporate profits… should be shared by record contracts for the UAW,” he said.
Democratic allies have been urging Biden to make a more emphatic case for the autoworkers, noting they are concerned about his push to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles. Batteries for cars can be made in nonunion factories at much lower wages.
Union voters are reliable voters, and many live in swing states like Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.
Former President Donald Trump made inroads in his 2016 run by appealing to union members’ concerns about trade deals, and he has been seeking to do the same in his 2024 bid by hammering Biden’s electric vehicle policies and explicitly asking rank-and-file autoworkers for their support.
Another benefit of the UAW's stand-up strike strategy? It could extend workers' funds
Historically, the United Autoworkers Union has chosen to target only one of the Detroit Three automakers to avoid draining its strike fund.
"They can very quickly, at $500 a week per member, with 146,000 members out on strike, deplete their strike fund," said Marick Masters, a business professor at Wayne State University in Detroit.
Masters said the latest strategy — targeting select plants across all three automakers — could slow down the depletion of that fund. It may also force closures of non-striking plants that produce related products, allowing workers at those plants to file for unemployment.
"If (the workers) get unemployment benefits, then the union doesn't have to pay strike benefits," he said. "If there are just a handful of strikers per se, then that saves the union a lot of money."
But the strategy could lead to potential litigation as the automakers could argue that the workers at the closed plants are, in effect, on strike, and thus ineligible for employment, Masters added.
The UAW currently has $825 million in its strike fund. If the union was responsible for paying all 146,000 workers, Masters said, the UAW could run through the fund in less than two months.
➡️ Follow Michigan Public Radio for regional strike updates.
President Biden is speaking now on the strike
President Biden is about to deliver remarks on the strike at the White House.
You can follow a livestream of those remarks here. We'll also bring you a summary of what he says on this page.
➡️ If you're looking for a little reading material in the meantime, NPR's Tamara Keith dug into why this moment is a key test for Biden's support from labor unions.
Most Americans support the autoworkers, a poll shows
Three in 4 Americans side with UAW workers in their negotiations with auto companies, according to a Gallup poll released in late August.
More broadly, the poll found that 67% of Americans approve of labor unions in general, slightly down from 71% a year ago (but it's the fifth consecutive year that number has surpassed its long-term average of 62%).
The poll also took the temperature of public support for other ongoing strikes. It found that 67% support television and film actors.
For the latest union and strike news, check out NPR's Labor Day roundup.
Here's what to know about the 3 assembly plants where workers are striking today
There are over 150,000 members of the union that's striking against the Big Three U.S. automakers. But not all of those members are walking off the job en masse.
Just 13,000 walked off the job at three specific plants in a strategy UAW president Shawn Fain is calling a "stand-up strike".
Fain says the targeted strikes, which could increase in the coming days, will keep the automakers guessing about its next move, giving the union some leverage as it continues to negotiate with the companies.
Fain didn't say why the three assembly plants were chosen as the first strike locations, but those familiar with the automakers point out that they're not the kind that might interfere with the companies' biggest profit drivers, which are pick-up trucks and full-size SUVs.
Here's a look at the first three strike locations:
The General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville, Mo., describes itself as the "global production site for the full-size van." The 4.25-million-square-foot plant, which has been operating since 1983, employs just over 4,110 employees in a town with a population of roughly 47,000.
The Stellantis assembly complex in Toledo, Ohio, supplies parts to build the Jeep Gladiator and Jeep Wrangler. Roughly 5,500 people are employed at the 3.64-million-square-foot plant, which was retooled in 2016 and again in 2017 to prepare for the all-new Jeep pickup truck.
Toledo is the biggest community of the three, with a population of 268,500, but it still counts manufacturing as one of its biggest economic sectors.
The Ford assembly plant in Wayne, Mich., produces the Ford Ranger and Ford Bronco, employing roughly 4,900 employees. It's been operating since 1957 and remains one of the bigger factories in Wayne, where roughly 17,300 people live.
Michigan Democrats throw their support behind striking workers, from podiums to picket lines
Many of the Democrats who represent Michiganders in U.S. Congress are taking to social media, joining picket lines and making floor speeches to show their support for striking autoworkers.
Sen. Gary Peters joined the picket line in Wayne, outside Detroit, as he shared in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter). He stressed that a win for autoworkers would be a win for all workers.
"These are folks who've sacrificed over the years to make sure that these companies were successful, and now that they're very profitable it's time to share those profits to make sure we can strengthen the American middle class in the process," he said.
Starting this morning by standing with @UAW workers striking in Wayne for the wages, benefits, and job security they deserve!— Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) September 15, 2023
They built the middle class — and when they succeed it’s a win for ALL workers. pic.twitter.com/EswQLNjhMW
Sen. Debbie Stabenow also tweeted her support for autoworkers, calling them "the backbone of the industry."
"They deserve just pay and benefits, job security & the commitment to be treated as equal partners with our autos as they lead the clean energy economy," she added.
Some of Michigan's representatives in the U.S. House are sharing similar sentiments.
Rep. Rashida Tlaib also joined the picket line in Wayne, and later tweeted: "I am ready to move mountains with the UAW."
Solidarity with the @UAW. pic.twitter.com/KH33QmAbKB— Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) September 15, 2023
In floor remarks before the strike started, Rep. Haley Stevens — who worked on former President Obama's auto rescue task force from 2009 to 2011 — said the union took concessions at the time.
"Fourteen years later, the companies have rebounded, they got record profits, and now is the time to deal workers back in," she said.
I took to the floor today to stand in solidarity with my @UAW brothers and sisters as they negotiate for a fair contract. Watch here 📺: pic.twitter.com/xu0VUxyWYN— Rep. Haley Stevens (@RepHaleyStevens) September 14, 2023
Rep. Dan Kildee also shared a video of himself speaking about the pending strike on the House floor on Thursday.
He said the labor movement was founded largely in his district, in his hometown of Flint, "where the autoworkers sat down in the auto plants to stand up for good wages, for safer working conditions, for better benefits."
He said UAW members build award-winning vehicles every day, and that auto workers — not just those at the top — should benefit.
"The fight is not just about fair contracts for union workers, though," Kildee added. "It's about fairness in the future of all workers in this country."
How the impact of the strikes might spread
In a world of interconnected supply chains, the impact of a strike could potentially spread far and wide.
Companies that supply parts to Ford, GM, and Stellantis — the parent company of Chrysler — would feel the effects of the strike, even if it's not right away.
Automakers have already lived through several years of parts shortages, so University of Michigan economist Gabe Ehrlich thinks they'll be slow to cancel their orders with suppliers. Even if orders do slow down, parts makers might be wary about laying off their own workers, given the tight labor market.
As for the striking workers, they will receive $500 a week in strike pay from the union. But on average, that will replace only about 40% of their lost wages. That will likely mean reduced spending in communities where striking workers live.
"Maybe you skip going out to dinner," Ehrlich says. "People say, 'Oh, I've prepared for a strike.' But there's only so much you can do to save up for a strike. Obviously, the $500 a week helps. But it’s not making up for a full paycheck."
From the striking plant in Wayne, Mich.: 'I was ready to make history'
As the sun rose behind the massive assembly plant where Ford workers build Bronco SUVs and Ranger pickups, a cacophony of honking cars echoed down Michigan Ave.
Passing cars and trucks were noisily signaling their support for the workers with “UAW On Strike” signs, at gate after gate of the shuttered plant.
There have been a few hecklers telling the picketers to go back to work. says Jamie Ruzcko, who works at this plant in Wayne, Mich.
“People don't understand,” she says. “ They see the picket, but they don't realize what we're really fighting for — our families and our time away. We're here, I work with these guys sometimes 10 hours a night. I'm here with them more than my family.”
But the overwhelming response from drivers down this busy eight-lane road, in this union stronghold, has been enthusiasm.
“A lot of people have been supporting us,” said Brandon Bell, who works on the engine line for the Bronco and the Ranger.
Some workers along this line are scared about striking, or reluctant, but Bell says he was excited. After his plant was picked as a target in this strike he couldn’t sleep, and arrived at the picket line well before his scheduled 6 a.m. shift. “I was ready to make history,” he said.
'Just play hardball': A Stellantis worker had hoped for a much bigger strike
UAW workers are striking all three of the Big Three automakers — a first in union history.
But there have been grumblings among the rank and file about the UAW's strategy of limited, targeted strikes. At midnight, three plants — a GM plant in Wentzville, Mo., a Ford plant in Wayne, Mich., and a Stellantis plant in Toledo, Ohio — went on strike, involving about 13,000 workers or 9% of the UAW workforce at the Big 3.
UAW President Shawn Fain has maintained that this tactic will keep the automakers off balance and turbocharge the union's negotiating powers.
Jerry Coleman, who works in the paint department at the Stellantis Jeep plant in Toledo, says he still has a lot of faith in Fain to deliver on worker demands. But as he headed out to his union hall on Friday morning, he wasn't entirely happy with how the strike was launched.
"Honestly, I think he was soft ... I feel he should have hit at least six to 10 major plants," says Coleman. "Just play hardball because workers — they have broke their backs."
A prolonged UAW strike could put some auto parts suppliers out of business
The United Auto Workers union on Friday morning launched targeted strikes at three factories owned by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis — formerly FiatChrysler — after a deadline to reach a new labor agreement passed late Thursday.
The strikes will affect the production of several popular vehicles, including the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler.
It’s the first time in the union’s history that it is taking action against all three Detroit-based car manufacturers — also known as the Big Three — simultaneously.
But the walkout of 13,000 auto workers will not only affect the revenues of the Big Three; it is expected to create a ripple effect that could put some auto parts suppliers out of business, especially if this strike lasts for a prolonged period of time.
“We've been in business 104 years. We're going to survive this. But other companies won't,” Todd Olson, CEO of automotive supplier Twin City Die Castings, told NPR’s Morning Edition. “It's just statistics. Anybody that's struggling so far, it's going to be very tough on them.”
The Minneapolis-based company, which provides the auto sector with various metal components, could potentially lose a fifth in revenue due to the strike.
“I think it's going to affect about 2 to 3% of our revenue, but a larger strike could impact up to 20% of our revenue overall,” Olson said.
The auto parts manufacturing industry employs nearly 5 million people in the U.S., according to the trade group MEMA.
About 50% of Twin City Die Castings' revenue comes from its automotive supply deals, said Olson. While it's the company’s largest customer base, it has the capability to offset some of the potential losses.
Other suppliers that rely much more on the automotive sector, however, could face some strong headwinds and put some in the industry out of business, he said.
This all comes at a time when the auto industry is undergoing a significant transformation, which will see the shift from combustion engines to battery-powered electric vehicles.
Twin City Die Castings has been preparing for this larger shift in the industry and the strike for some time by adapting its products and reducing its inventory.
“I don’t see this getting settled before it’s getting uglier,” Olson said.
'At first I was kind of scared': Workers are at the picket lines
For now, the UAW strike involves just under 13,000 workers — less than 9% of UAW membership at the Big Three automakers. Workers at three plants are on strike: a General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville, Mo., a Stellantis assembly plant in Toledo, Ohio, and part of a Ford plant in Wayne, Mich.
Gil Ramsey has been working for 35 years at the Ford plant that's currently on strike. He was on the picket line early this morning.
"We haven't had a raise in years, a real raise. And everything that we gave up when the company was down on the ropes — we haven't even got that back yet," Ramsey said, referring to the major concession the UAW made to help automakers during the 2008 financial crisis.
Carrie Bellestri also works at the Ford plant that's part of the first wave of strikes. She's been at Ford for 29 years and said she was nervous when she first heard the announcement last night.
"At first I was kind of scared — then reality hit. But we do deserve what we deserve," Bellestri said. "I work my butt off every day, and I don't make enough money to do it, to support my family."
Who exactly are the UAW’s members?
The UAW’s total membership at the end of last year was 383,000.
Not all UAW members make cars or car parts. Some work for universities. Some make toilets.
At its peak in 1979, the union had 1.5 million members.
The three Detroit-based automakers’ workers represents about 150,000 workers or UAW members: 59,000 at Ford, 46,000 at General Motors, and 44,000 at Stellantis.
This makes up about 14% of the total auto manufacturing workforce in the U.S., which numbered 1.073 million in August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
A Gallup poll in August showed 75% support for the UAW, versus 19% for the automakers. Overall support for organized labor stood at 67%, down slightly from a year ago but still close to its highest level in more than half a century.
Still, last year’s unionization rate of 10.1% was the lowest on record, and less than half what it was in 1983, the first year for which comparable data is available.
More than half the states have so-called “right to work” laws, which say private sector workers cannot be required to pay union dues. In its 2018 Janus decision, the Supreme Court ruled that government workers cannot be required to pay the cost of collective bargaining.
The UAW wants the old COLA back because of high inflation
Inflation has hit Americans hard in recent years, and auto workers are no exception. Auto workers gave up cost-of-living adjustments, or COLA, after the 2008 financial crisis.
It was part of a package of concessions that the UAW is still trying to claw back from.
UAW President Shawn Fain has used this moment to demand the restoration of COLA as auto workers knew it. But the car companies have other ideas that are cheaper.
The old COLA formula, according to professor Harry Katz of Cornell’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations, provided workers with roughly 90% protection against inflation. So, for example, had auto workers still had COLA in their contracts in the summer of 2022 when inflation hit 9%, they would have seen an 8% increase in their base pay based on COLA alone.
The automakers’ proposals include lump-sum “inflation protection bonuses” to make up for what workers didn’t get in past years, and similar lump-sum bonuses for the future.
Fain has called them deficient — meaning, they don’t meaningfully protect against inflation. “That's not COLA. That's not even diet COLA. That's Coke Zero,” he quipped earlier this month.
Ford has now offered something closer to the old COLA formula, and the company says that, along with a 20% wage increase. will keep workers ahead of inflation. But Fain doesn’t see it that way. Clearly, still a lot of disagreement between the two sides.
The switch to EVs isn’t on the table, but it’s affecting talks
Electric vehicles are the one topic about which there is near-unanimous agreement between the union and automakers.
Both sides agree the auto industry should rapidly accelerate the production of electric vehicles (EVs).
And they aren’t — at least officially — arguing over whether or not EV jobs should be unionized. EV assembly jobs at the Big Three are already unionized. But since electric cars are less complex than those powered by gas-powered internal combustion engines, they need fewer assembly workers.
The wave of coming EV battery plant jobs is in the back of everyone’s mind.
That’s where it gets more complicated. The UAW wants new battery plants to be well-paid union jobs. However, those factories need to unionize one by one.
Read more about how the rise of EVs is complicating talks here.
Why ask for a 4-day workweek? Work-life balance
UAW chief Shawn Fain likes to talk about giving workers a 32-hour workweek.
Though in recent days, he’s not brought it up that much, so it might be less of a priority.
Still, he has continued to highlight the need for more paid time off.
“We all know that living in a plant seven days a week, 12 hours a day isn't a living at all,” Fain told union members on Facebook Live this week. “We need real work-life balance. Autoworkers deserve a life.”
Fain has a point. The hours that some workers face seem unsustainable.
Line workers like Jerry Coleman, a temp at the Stellantis Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio. He’s worked 10 hours a day, seven days a week — a grueling schedule that's caused him to miss milestones in his two daughters' lives.
"What can I do? Either be with my kids or lose my job," Coleman says.
All three automakers point out they have agreed to recognize Juneteenth as an additional paid holiday, on top of the 16-18 they already give, which typically includes Christmas week. GM has highlighted its two-week paid parental leave and up to five weeks of paid vacation.
➡️ Read more here about the workers' demands for work-life balance.
Why the economic impact of the strikes is so hard to gauge
One thing is clear: The UAW strikes will have an impact on the economy — it’s just hard to gauge by how much.
The Detroit automakers aren't as dominant as they once were, and neither is the UAW.
And the auto industry is also relatively contained in the sense that unless you’re buying a car produced by one of the Big Three automakers, you might not be directly affected by it much. That’s unlike the delivery giant UPS or freight railroads, where threatened strikes in the last year could have had much more far-reaching effects, given the number of packages that people get in their doorsteps each day, or the amount of goods that railroads transport each day.
But this is a rather unusual strike because the union is targeting all three Detroit automakers at once, even though it's not picketing all of their plants, at least for now.
In a scenario in which all of the about 150,000 UAW auto union members were to strike for six weeks, the impact on the economy would amount to shaving an estimated 0.2% off fourth-quarter GDP.
That’s not a lot in itself, but combined with other factors it could matter.
"This is a small impact, but meaningful," says Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytic, "particularly in the context of other headwinds to growth in coming months, including higher oil prices, higher mortgage rates, the end of the student loan payment moratorium, and a potential government shutdown."
GM CEO Mary Barra stresses that the automakers offer job security
Mary Barra, the CEO of General Motors, has been speaking out against the UAW on behalf of the Big 3 automakers across cable news outlets this morning.
"I'm extremely frustrated and disappointed. We don't need to be on strike right now," she told CNBC. "I think we have a very generous offer on the table right now. It's historic."
"I'm frustrated and disappointed. We don't need to be on strike right now," says $GM CEO Mary Barra. "We have a very generous offer on the table right now. It's historic. From a wage increase perspective, it's the most significant offer we've had in our 115-year history." pic.twitter.com/RO6xrv1Yq2— Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) September 15, 2023
On Thursday, GM, along with Ford, doubled its initial offer to raise wages for workers, pledging 20% pay increases — only half of what the UAW is demanding.
In her remarks this morning, Barra also tried to stress that the workers had strong job security, saying GM's cars and trucks were in high demand.
When asked whether the strike would slow down GM's production, Barra projected only confidence. The pandemic and resulting supply chain breakdowns had taught the industry how to weather economic uncertainty, she said.
For Barra personally, a 2019 strike at a Lordstown, Ohio plant may serve as a better model. "Our team knows how to manage this," she said on Friday morning.
Will this affect you if you want to buy a car?
Car dealer lots aren’t expected to start running dry right away, even if fewer cars are made.
Automakers currently have more vehicles in their inventory — that is, already built and ready to be sold — than they did last year. The domestic automakers appear to have been building up their stockpiles in preparation for a strike, especially for their big moneymakers, the full-size pickups like the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500. That means sales can continue for weeks or a couple of months, even if production has stopped.
“For pickup trucks … I don't think anyone will even notice, to be honest with you, for a while,” says Mike Ramsey, an auto analyst with Gartner.
What about prices? Eventually, a strike would push prices up, by reducing overall inventories. The Detroit automakers make up less than 40% of the U.S. auto market combined, which means other automakers could seize the opportunity to snatch up their would-be customers.
Edmunds analyst Jessica Caldwell says instead of sticker prices going up, the influence on prices could be subtler: Sales and discounts that just aren’t there. “The more immediate impact we will see is probably the elimination of incentives,” she says.
The broader and more prolonged the strike becomes, the bigger the effect it will have — on striking workers, on the targeted companies, and eventually, on car shoppers too.
The terms of the contracts will ultimately affect the price of vehicles, especially if wage and benefit increases are substantial. But labor costs make up a relatively small percentage of a vehicle’s price — the UAW says as low as 3%, while some analysts calculate it as high as 15-16%.
Either way, a 50% increase in worker pay would mean a single-digit increase in vehicle costs.
A previous version of this post referenced a "Dodge Ram" truck as a product sold by Stellantis. The post has been updated to reflect that "Dodge" and "Ram" are separate brands.
President Biden plans to give remarks about the strike
The White House said President Biden will deliver remarks today on the contract talks between the UAW and the Big Three automakers. A time was not immediately available.
Biden has long pitched himself as the "most pro-labor president" in U.S. history and is currently lobbying Congress to pass the PRO Act (Protect the Right to Organize), which would make it easier to start and join unions.
But he hasn't always sided with labor as union activity has ramped up in the last few years.
He intervened in last year's rail labor negotiations, first asking Congress to support a tentative agreement to avert a strike, and later signing a bill that imposed a settlement on the dispute.
🎧 Hear more about Biden's views towards labor on the NPR Politics Podcast.
UAW boss Shawn Fain started out as an electrician at a Chrysler plant
Shawn Fain has been president of the UAW for just over five months.
But the strike shows that he’s already making good on his pledge when he was seeking the office last year, that he would take a much harder line with management than his predecessors over the past several decades had.
Strikes against all of the Big Three U.S. automakers at the same time are certainly unheard of — it’s the first time it’s happened in the UAW’s 86 years of existence.
But almost as unlikely is Fain’s rise to power within the union. He started work as an electrician at a Chrysler plant in Kokomo, Ind., in the 1990s. He got involved in union activities early and was eventually elected plant shop chairman for UAW Local 1166.
During that time, he became a critic of top union officials based in Detroit. He thought the union was giving away too many concessions that hurt workers.
Then a corruption scandal hit the union. Two former UAW presidents (Gary Jones and Dennis Williams) were sent to prison for embezzlement and misuse of union dues.
That opened the door for candidates like Fain, who otherwise never could have emerged from the delegate system of elected leaders, a system that greatly favored those already in power.
Even longtime observers of the union knew little about Fain. University of California, Berkeley labor expert Harley Shaiken has close ties to the union going back to the 1970s. He told NPR this week, “I vaguely had heard of him. I certainly didn't know him.”
As for the odds of a Fain victory when the union elections got underway last summer, Shaiken added, “He seemed to have little chance of making it.”
But Fain ran a grassroots campaign, reaching out to members through frequent, sometimes lengthy sessions on Facebook Live. He made it into a runoff and then won the election by a whisker. Turnout was low and Fain scored just over 50% of the vote. It was enough to win.
And now he’s trying the tactics that past union leadership wouldn’t pursue.
First hours of the UAW strike: cheers, honking horns and continued demands
Never has the UAW gone on strike at all three of the Big Three automakers at once. Here's what that looked like at the three sites the union chose to demonstrate:
UAW's Shawn Fain marched in a crowd of people across Michigan Ave. to the Ford assembly plant in Wayne, Mich., just outside Detroit.
.@UAW President Shawn Fain leads workers on a march across Michigan Ave to the gates of Ford’s assembly plant in Wayne to start the strike pic.twitter.com/nBfc85iBMX— Dave Jamieson (@jamieson) September 15, 2023
Workers at the Stellantis plant in Toledo, Ohio, were seen exiting turnstiles to cheers and chants of "Tick Tock Tick Tock!"
TOLEDO IS STANDING UP!!! #StandUpUAW pic.twitter.com/ZezD933Y1O— Eric Heggie (@EricHeggie) September 15, 2023
And here was the scene outside the General Motors plant in Wentzville, Mo.
Working in Toledo tonight covering the #UAWStrike at the Jeep assembly plant. The video below shows some the scene around the plant along with interviews touching on one of the issues the striking workers want to change. We will have a ton of coverage on @WEWS all day. pic.twitter.com/SfclyZQEcK— Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) September 15, 2023
Those are the only plants on strike at the moment, though in remarks to reporters last night, Fain vowed there could be more.
"It's going to keep on building if they don't come to the table for our members," he vowed.
Big autoworkers rally in Detroit today. Bernie Sanders is joining
The UAW is bringing organized labor's biggest champion on Capitol Hill back to downtown Detroit this afternoon at a rally that kicks off at 4 p.m. ET.
Sen. Bernie Sanders is scheduled to speak alongside UAW President Shawn Fain, with other special guests promised — likely, other members of Congress and other labor leaders.
Sanders joined UAW picket lines back in 2019 when autoworkers went on strike against GM for 40 days.
Today's rally will take place outside the UAW-Ford Joint Trusts Center.
"We must show the world that our fight is a righteous fight," Fain told workers on Facebook Live last night. "This is our defining moment."
Fain had earlier vowed that there would be no bargaining today. Instead, you can expect him to appear on picket lines.
He joined a crowd outside the Ford assembly plant in Wayne, Mich., just outside Detroit., soon after the strike launched after midnight.
The other two facilities on strike since midnight are a General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville, Mo., and a Stellantis assembly plant in Toledo, Ohio.
How big is this strike, really?
Throughout the 1950s, '60s and '70s, it was routine to see hundreds of large-scale strikes idling a million or more workers every year.
That changed after 1981 when President Reagan fired air traffic controllers who engaged in an illegal strike at a time when unemployment was 7.4%. (It would top 10% the following year.)
Since then, large-scale strikes have become much less common.
In the last 10 years or so, they’ve typically numbered in the teens or single digits. The biggest year during this period was 2019, when there were 25 major strikes involving 425,000 workers, as reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
They include the UAW’s against General Motors, which put 46,000 workers on the picket line for 40 days. Then, as now, unemployment was very low and public support for organized labor was relatively high.
So far this year, in 2023, there have been 19 major strikes involving roughly 310,000 workers, according to the BLS data. So, the number of strikes — and workers on strike — appears on track to match 2019 levels, following a dip over the past two years.
Last year’s unionization rate of 10.1% was the lowest on record, and less than half what it was in 1983, the first year for which comparable data is available.
More than half the states have so-called right-to-work laws, which say private sector workers cannot be required to pay union dues. In its 2018 Janus decision, the Supreme Court ruled that government workers cannot be required to pay the cost of collective bargaining.
GM reminds workers: 'We had a strike in 2019 and nobody won'
This week, as the deadline for a deal between automakers and the UAW drew near, the automakers started sounding frustrated, reminding employees in a memo: “Remember: we had a strike in 2019 and nobody won.”
GM CEO Mary Barra said of GM's latest offer: "It addresses what you've told us is most important to you, in spite of the heated rhetoric from UAW leadership."
GM's latest offer includes a 20% wage increase (up from 10% a week ago), a faster path to the top pay rate, an additional paid holiday to mark Juneteenth and two weeks of paid parental leave, among other improvements.
Meanwhile, Ford CEO Jim Farley told CNBC the UAW demands would bankrupt the company.
"If we signed up for the UAW's requests ... we would've lost $15 billion and gone bankrupt by now," Farley said. "There's no way we can be sustainable as a company."
"There's no way we can be sustainable as a company," says @Ford CEO Jim Farley if they paid what the UAW is demanding $F @Lebeaucarnews @UAW pic.twitter.com/hIeGhKVbF1— CNBCOvertime (@CNBCOvertime) September 14, 2023
Ford officials noted that while they’d expected to be busy with bargaining all day Thursday, that was not the case. Instead, company officials said they were still awaiting a genuine counteroffer from the UAW after putting forward what it calls the most generous offer in 80 years.
Ford estimates a 12-week strike would cost a Ford worker $17,500 in lost wages and profit-sharing.
Automakers doubled their wage increase offers; the UAW didn't accept
The UAW demanded wage increases of 40% over four years (an immediate 20% raise and another 5% in each year of the contract).
The auto companies’ first response was a mere fraction of that — more in the 10% range. But by Thursday, Ford and GM had doubled that to 20%, with Stellantis not too far behind.
For many years, autoworkers enjoyed raises in the 3% annual range, or around 12% over four years. But UAW President Shawn Fain pushed for much larger increases this year to make up for inflation and other economic setbacks that have resulted from concessions made more than a decade ago — the loss of a cost of living adjustment being a big one.
The average hourly wage for auto workers on the production line, when adjusted for inflation, has dropped by more than 20% in the past two decades, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Fain has also argued that the rank and file deserve raises along the lines of what the car company CEOs have collectively enjoyed in recent years. While CEO pay has skyrocketed, he says, workers have been left behind.
Comparing GM CEO Mary Barra's 2022 earnings of $29 million to the starting wage at Ultium Cells, GM's joint venture EV battery plant, Fain noted, "A newly hired Ultium worker would have to work full time for 16 years to earn what Mary Barra makes in a single week."
➡️ Read more about worker vs. CEO pay rates.
Here's where negotiations stand this morning
UAW President Shawn Fain has repeatedly doubled down on the union's key economic demands — including 40% pay raises he says would be in line with CEO wage increases, the restoration of pension and retiree healthcare and cost of living adjustments.
"The Big Three can afford to immediately give us our fair share," Fain told UAW members on Wednesday.
All three automakers have budged on their initial wage proposals, from opening bids of 9% or 10% increases to as high as 20% in the most recent offers. The union argues those offers don't sufficiently account for years of stagnant wages.
But the companies say they've made genuine attempts to reach agreements. General Motors attempted to head off a strike with a down-to-the-wire offer on Thursday afternoon, a proposal CEO Mary Barra called a "compelling and unprecedented economic package."
"It addresses what you've told us is most important to you, in spite of the heated rhetoric from UAW leadership," Barra said in a statement about GM's latest offer, which would raise wages by 20% over the length of the contract.
The three companies have also put cost of living protections on the table — though the union says these offers wouldn't provide enough wage protection to keep up with inflation over the next four-and-a-half years.
Ford sources told reporters on Thursday that meeting the UAW's demands in full would completely halt new production due to much higher labor costs.
"If we signed up for the UAW's requests ... we would've lost $15 billion and gone bankrupt by now," Ford CEO Jim Farley told CNBC on Thursday. "There's no way we can be sustainable as a company."
UAW members would still have to ratify any deal struck between union negotiators and one of the automakers, and workers could choose to send their leaders back to the table to push for more.
Auto workers are asking for a 40% raise. Here’s why you shouldn't be surprised
Among the demands of United Auto Workers is a pay raise of 40% over four years.
While that’s a tad lower than its opening gambit of 46%, it’s still eyepopping by most yardsticks.
But the UAW is not alone in asking for big pay raises. In recent months, workers across industries have fought for — and, in a handful of cases, won — close to 50% wage increases for contracts over four to five years.
The unions are calling out years of stagnant wages and robust company profits. These bold union demands are bolstered by a tight job market and frustration throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
They are paying off. Some have managed to secure wage gains that significantly exceed the expected rate of inflation.
For instance, 340,000 UPS workers were on the brink of a strike in July when the Teamsters union secured a 48% average total wage increase over a five-year contract for existing part-time workers.
In August, the Allied Pilots Association, representing 15,000 American Airlines pilots, successfully pressured the airline to increase pay by more than 46% over four years, with an immediate pay raise of more than 21%.
➡️ Read more about the UAW's position.
The UAW has launched a strike against all Big 3 automakers
A historic strike at the Detroit Three automakers is underway.
For the first time ever, the United Auto Workers union is striking against all Big Three automakers at once, after it failed to clinch a deal on a new contract by the 11:59 p.m. deadline on Thursday.
But the strike doesn't mean all of the nearly 150,000 union members who work at the three automakers will walk off their jobs en masse.
Instead, workers at three Midwest auto plants — a General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville, Mo., a Stellantis assembly plant in Toledo, Ohio, and part of a Ford plant in Wayne, Mich. — were the first to walk off the job under UAW president Shawn Fain's "stand up strike" strategy.
For now, that means the strike involves just under 13,000 workers — less than 9% of UAW membership at the three companies.
But additional locations could follow at a moment's notice, depending on how bargaining with the companies progresses — a strategy intended to ramp up the pressure on companies by keeping them guessing about how their operations would be disrupted.
➡️ Read more about the UAW's decision to strike.