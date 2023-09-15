UAW strike updates: Autoworkers take action at three plants after negotiations fall short

Susan Walsh / AP President Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Friday.

President Biden on Friday gave his full-throated support to the UAW, saying that automakers have not fairly shared the record profits they’ve made in recent years with workers and need to go further with their offers.

In brief remarks from the Roosevelt Room, Biden said he is dispatching to Detroit his acting Labor Secretary Julie Su as well as Gene Sperling, one of his White House economic advisers. He said he hoped the companies and union would return to the table.

“Auto companies have seen record profits, including in the last few years, because of the extraordinary skill and sacrifices of the UAW workers,” Biden said. “Those record profits have not been shared fairly in my view with those workers.”

Biden — known for proclaiming himself as both “the most pro-union president in American history” and “a car guy” — had been cautious leading up to the strike, but came out solidly in favor of the union on Friday.

Biden said the companies had made “some significant offers” but needed to go further. “Record corporate profits… should be shared by record contracts for the UAW,” he said.

Democratic allies have been urging Biden to make a more emphatic case for the autoworkers, noting they are concerned about his push to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles. Batteries for cars can be made in nonunion factories at much lower wages.

Union voters are reliable voters, and many live in swing states like Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Former President Donald Trump made inroads in his 2016 run by appealing to union members’ concerns about trade deals, and he has been seeking to do the same in his 2024 bid by hammering Biden’s electric vehicle policies and explicitly asking rank-and-file autoworkers for their support.