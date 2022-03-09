LIVE UPDATES

War in Ukraine live updates: A direct Russian strike devastates a maternity hospital in Mariupol, Zelenskyy says

Russia Ukraine War
Evgeniy Maloletka
/
AP
A car burns at the side of the maternity hospital damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Wednesday.

"People, children are under the wreckage. Atrocity!" the president tweeted. The port city's deputy mayor also said Russia's military had violated a cease-fire meant to allow civilians to evacuate.

Here's what we're following today:

Russian forces violate a cease-fire: Mariupol's deputy mayor says about 1,200 civilians have been killed in his city in the past two weeks.

Chernobyl site under stress: Ukraine's nuclear agency said the site lost power, and generators only have enough fuel for 48 hours.

Harris to Poland: The vice president travels to Eastern Europe one day after the Pentagon rejected Poland's offer to share its fighter jets with Ukraine.