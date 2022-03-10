War in Ukraine: High-level talks between Russia and Ukraine fail to make progress

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he proposed plans to create humanitarian corridors. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after the talks, "We will define Ukraine's destiny by ourselves." Also, the U.K. sanctioned prominent Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and blocked his plan to sell Chelsea Football Club, and Ukraine has legalized handguns — but only for use against Russians.

Harris in Poland: The vice president is in Warsaw today and will be in Bucharest tomorrow as a signal of U.S. support for allies on NATO’s eastern flank.

Abramovich sanctioned: The U.K. alleges that he is closely involved with several Russian individuals and entities that have played a role in destabilizing Ukraine.

Ukrainian civilians prepare to defend their cities: A new law in Ukraine legalizes the broad use of pistols and other guns to boost resistance.

