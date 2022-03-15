War in Ukraine live updates: Russian airstrikes pound Kyiv as European leaders visit

Cease-fire negotiations continue on Day 20 of Russia's war in Ukraine. Here's what we're following today:

Kyiv under alert: At least two people were killed in a Russian attack on a Kyiv apartment building.

Ukraine maintains control of Kyiv: Russian forces are about 10 miles away from the city center. The mayor has put a curfew in place from Tuesday evening through Thursday morning.

A protest on Russian TV news: A Channel One employee was immediately arrested after she interrupted the evening news, holding a sign reading "NO WAR."