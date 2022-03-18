War in Ukraine live updates: Russia bombs a jet repair plant in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv

Lviv has been a relatively safe haven since the war started, but today's hit on a jet repair facility — just 4 miles from the city center and close to its airport — rattled residents. Authorities said that Russia launched six cruise missiles at the facility, two of which were intercepted by Ukrainian defense forces.

Here are other top developments today:

Biden-Xi call: President Biden is expected to warn his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping about the ongoing political costs of China staying silent on the conflict during a phone call today.

A Nobel Peace Prize nomination: European leaders are urging the Nobel committee to extend its deadline and consider the people of Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the 2022 medal.