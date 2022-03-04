War in Ukraine latest updates: Russia controls Europe's largest nuclear plant

The fire at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine is out, and the complex is under Russian control. The plant’s operator and the International Atomic Energy Agency say radiation levels are normal. Meanwhile, a Russian military convoy remains stuck north of Kyiv, but heavy shelling continued through the night in the capital and in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv.

Here's what we're following:

Zaporizhzhia power plant: Here's what we know about the damage at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, a crucial source of electricity for Ukraine.

Russian censors block the BBC: The broadcaster said two days ago that droves of Russians had flocked to its website following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Now, Russian censors have blocked access to that and other news sites.

Google drops ads: Google says it has stopped selling online advertising in Russia across all of its services, including Google search and YouTube.

