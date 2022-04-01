War in Ukraine live updates: Ukraine won't deny it struck a Russian oil depot

Russian officials said Friday that Ukrainian helicopters struck an oil depot in the Russian city of Belgorod, about 20 miles from the border with Ukraine. Ukraine refused to confirm or deny the report

Here's what else we're following today:

In Chernobyl: Russian troops leaving the area of the defunct nuclear power plant likely suffered radiation exposure, Ukraine said.

In Mariupol: The humanitarian relief team that was planning to evacuate civilians today was unable to reach the besieged city and will try again tomorrow, officials said.

Zelenskyy removes two generals: The Ukrainian president has stripped two of his generals of their rank, calling them "traitors" and "antiheroes."