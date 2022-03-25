LIVE UPDATES

War in Ukraine live updates: As Biden heads to Poland, Ukraine's forces hold Kyiv and push Russians back from Irpin

TOPSHOT-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT
Fadel Senna
/
Belga Mag/AFP via Getty Images
A Ukrainian serviceman stands guard near a burning warehouse hit by a Russian shell in the suburbs of the capital Kyiv on Thursday.

President Biden is traveling to the eastern flank of NATO to a Polish town only 60 miles from the Ukraine border to see the war's disruption firsthand.

Here's what else we're following:

The war enters a second month: Fighting has intensified north of the capital, Kyiv. But Ukrainian forces now claim to have regained most of suburban Irpin.

Casualties in the Mariupol theater: Around 300 are feared dead in a bombing that happened earlier this month.

From Ukraine's largest children's hospital: We gather stories of some of the youngest victims of war.